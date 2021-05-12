OTTAWA, ON, May 12, 2021 /CNW/ - As we acknowledge the tremendous contribution of nurses over the past year, it is worth taking a moment to recognize that this year's edition of International Nurses Day finds nurses exhausted and under incredible strain following a difficult year. We should all be tremendously grateful and proud of the compassion and resiliency demonstrated by nurses since the beginning of the global pandemic.

As someone who has worked closely alongside nurses for several years - including both of my sisters - I can attest that the level of care we provide to patients would not be possible without nurses. Please join us in extending this heartfelt thank you.

Dr. Ann Collins

President, Canadian Medical Association

