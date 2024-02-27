MONTRÉAL, Feb. 27, 2024 /CNW/ - Following the historic signing of the COP15 agreements, which many have referred to as the "Montréal moment", a brand new immersive exhibition called Root for Nature , produced and traveled by OASIS Immersive Studios in collaboration with National Geographic , is now open to the public. It immerses visitors in a powerful interpretation of biodiversity in all its splendor, featuring immersive digital art at its best, thematic scenography, and informative and educational zones. The program is a sensory experience in the heart of nature, presented as never before and designed to inspire visitors of all ages to take positive action in the face of major biodiversity issues. A magnificent spectacle that pays tribute to the fauna, flora and overall richness of our planet, this captivating sensory journey is now being presented at OASIS Immersion , at Palais des congrès de Montréal.

A symbiotic relationship with nature, in the heart of the city

Root for Nature is meant to be a moment suspended in time, a moving experience that underscores the importance of preserving the balance of our beautiful planet. It also encourages us to act in support of the COP15 commitments to protect 30% of all ecosystems by 2030.

The production of this immersive experience brought together a number of organizations with an interest in conservation, sustainable development, storytelling and exhibitions, including the United Nations , the David Suzuki Foundation , Workshops for Biodiversity , Age of Union Environmental Alliance , Palais des congrès de Montréal , Tourisme Montréal , WSP and National Geographic.

"Root for Nature was born out of an initial collaboration with the OASIS Immersion team that seduced COP15 delegates from all over the world: an immersion in the splendor of the planet's ecosystems as a reminder of the shared mission of COP15. We're excited to be working together, this time for the general public, to present an innovative, inspiring and supportive perspective on the preservation of our majestic biodiversity," said Anthony Luckett, Vice President of Business Development at National Geographic.

"We could not have imagined an exhibit more in sync with OASIS' mission and DNA to celebrate our third anniversary. We are very proud of this collaboration with National Geographic, which could be defined as impactainment. These types of experiences often refer to powerful, innovative journeys focused on positive action. Experiences that are designed to have an impact on both a societal and individual level. Because emotions trigger actions and provide opportunities to renew our perspective on the things that matter. Root for Nature is our humble contribution to the protection of biodiversity, an inspiring and contemporary artistic interpretation of our natural world, accessible to all audiences," adds Denys Lavigne, President and Co-founder of OASIS Immersion.

Palais des congrès de Montréal has been a partner in the project since its inception and has played a key role in its deployment; Emmanuelle Legault, President and CEO of Palais des congrès de Montréalt: "In 2022, Palais des congrès hosted COP15, witnessing unprecedented progress in the conservation of biodiversity. These momentous advancements, which address the most important issues facing our society and lead to collective progress, are a legacy for our city and embody the raison d'être of the Palais. COP15 will have left an indelible mark on Montréal, thanks to the historic agreement and the important commitments announced by several countries. With Root for Nature, OASIS Immersion enhances the legacy of this event by offering attendees the opportunity to reflect on and be moved by the richness of our biodiversity."

Tourisme Montréal also supports this initiative to enrich the local cultural scene: "Tourisme Montréal's investment in Root for Nature demonstrates our commitment to supporting initiatives that embody our values. At Tourisme Montréal, we advocate the development of a harmonious destination. This vision is based on our strategy of the same name, aimed at creating respectful tourism with a view to sustainable development. We look forward to this project, which positions the digital arts in the interests of achieving environmental objectives, a major concern for citizens and visitors alike," says Yves Lalumière, President and Chief Executive Officer of Tourisme Montréal.

A rejuvenating and engaging journey

Three audiovisual works are integrated into informative and educational zones. They offer three interpretations of biodiversity issues, exploring topics that are more relevant than ever. For approximately 90 minutes, this total immersion in the beauty and fragility of our natural world provides a sensory journey that is both rejuvenating and engaging.

Gallery 1 An Ever-Gr owing World

Conceived by Katerine Giguère in collaboration with Johnny Ranger, with Anaïs Larocque and Jérémie Corriveau to Music Direction, this first panel of the Root for Nature exhibition features striking images from National Geographic. It is an invitation to reconnect with nature, to immerse oneself in its splendor, its grandeur, and its rich diversity. This experience highlights the immense regenerative capacity of preserved ecosystems and celebrates the quiet power present in all species and microorganisms, affirming the vitality of our living world.

Gallery 2 We are all interconnected

Here, digital art and science come together to illustrate a fundamental principle: the interconnected ecological and human worlds. Using sophisticated generative digital creation techniques, visual artist Alex Le Guillou's experience accompanied by Azu Tiwaline to Music Direction invites visitors to explore how every element of nature, from tiny organic cells to vast root networks, is connected in a complex and vital dance. The power of nature's interconnectedness is celebrated in this dreamlike poem. Through this experience, the beauty and fragility of these connections are revealed, and the importance of their protection is underscored. This immersion echoes the David Suzuki Foundation's Declaration of Interdependence and encourages us to reflect on our role in preserving and strengthening these vital links.

Gallery 3 Rising to the challenge

The final tableau of the Root for Nature exhibition is a living mosaic of nature's resilience and human ingenuity. Directed by Émile Roy with Uberko to Music Direction, this immersive work, enriched by fascinating encounters with David Suzuki, Joséphine Bacon, and others, illustrates how concerted efforts can transform our relationship with the Earth and reverse destructive cycles. This series of international initiatives demonstrates the power and possibilities of biological renewal through human cooperation, from the revival of ancient forests to the regeneration of coral reefs, bringing a message of hope. Spectacular, immersive images of some of the most beautiful places on Earth remind us that the Earth is trying to tell us to get involved.

Full artistic credits

Regenaration Lounge : Biodiversity Edutainment Workshops

After the immersive experience, visitors are invited to the OASIS Immersion Lounge, which has been transformed into the Regenaration Lounge for the occasion. On the agenda are five workshops organized by Ateliers pour la Biodiversité, designed to raise awareness of the impact of human activities on biodiversity, provide tips for conservation in our daily lives, and information on how to get involved in the process of protecting land with local and national authorities. These colourful and entertaining activities are open to everyone. Participants will leave the exhibition with practical knowledge that they can easily apply at home and in their daily lives to help protect our natural environment. The program includes a 3D puzzle on the role of ecosystems, how to create your own ecological corridor, how to protect and restore Québec's land and marine areas, a board game on invasive and alien species, and "A vote for the Living".

Finally, in the exit corridor, also known as the decompression chamber, you'll be invited to bring coral back to life through the collective"Chromatic Prints'' . This installation, carried out with the support of Montreal engineering firm WSP, concludes the Root for Nature journey with a strong symbolic gesture, confirming our desire to act together for biodiversity.

Root for Nature is suitable for all audiences.

