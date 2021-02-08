The free, online platform introduces youth to unexpected career possibilities, using artificial intelligence to offer personalized career advice, resources, and job opportunities

TORONTO, Feb. 8, 2021 /CNW/ - As the world of work transforms, the ways we offer youth insights, advice, and access to resources related to their career must also adapt. Today, RBC Future Launch relaunched its free online career exploration platform, RBC Upskill – now powered by FutureFit AI to better assist Canadian youth in navigating every step of their career journey. More than 150,000 young people have used RBC Upskill since 2018 to understand their career potential.

Based on a self-generated, confidential profile, the platform now delivers young Canadians personalized career advice geared towards providing more efficient and effective 'upskilling' for their professional future. Youth can also explore potential career pathways and job opportunities, based on their areas of focus or interest identified through the platform.

RBC Upskill works through four simple steps:

Locates where you are in your journey

The platform leverages a combination of your confidential inputs including demographic information, skills, interests, and career preferences to provide truly customized work advice and guidance.

Recommends potential destination careers

Tailored, relevant recomendations provided by the platform allow you to quickly identify careers that are smart choices for you.

Maps the pathway forward

Helps you put together a learning plan mapping a clear path towards your career goals, including potential skill gaps, learning opportunities to help address those gaps, work experience to look for, and resources to add to your career toolbelt.

Guides you along the way

With suggested 'next actions,' insights on the job market, and helpful tips and tools, the platform guides and coaches you through your career preparation journey and helps propel you towards your career goals.

"Our support for Canadian youth, who are grappling with preparing for the future of work while dealing with the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, evolves today with this exciting new vision for RBC Upskill," said Mark Beckles, Vice-President, Social Impact and Innovation, RBC. "Now leveraging artificial intelligence to provide tailored advice and resource recommendations, we will assist more young people in understanding their potential and guiding them towards achieving it."



"RBC Future Launch has been a trailblazer in supporting young people prepare for the future of work and we are excited to partner with them to bring the power of AI to RBC Upskill," said Hamoon Ekhtiari, CEO, FutureFit AI. "This partnership puts FutureFit AI's globally recognized intelligence in service of powering young Canadians with the personalized recommendations and access to resources they need to succeed in the new world of work."

RBC Upskill is supported by RBC Future Launch, RBC's commitment to empowering Canadian youth for the jobs of tomorrow. RBC is dedicating $500 million to help young people access meaningful employment through practical work experience, skills development, networking and access to mental well-being supports and services. Learn more at: rbc.com/futurelaunch

Youth interested in tapping into the power of RBC Upskill can do so for free starting today at: rbcupskill.ca .

