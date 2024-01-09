Cookie butter lovers rejoice! Kick off your new year with Paris Baguette's line-up of delectable cookie butter themed doughnuts & lattes as well as limited-time savoury menu additions!

MOONACHIE, NJ, Jan. 9, 2024 /CNW/ - Paris Baguette, your neighbourhood bakery café, is introducing limited-time menu additions that will warm up winter days with a seasonally-inspired lineup of elevated café fare. Available now through March 5, guests are invited to Paris Baguette cafés to experience the new seasonal sips, handcrafted artisan pastries, and savoury specials to kick start the new year.

A New Winter Menu Arrives at Paris Baguette Cafés Including Exquisitely Handcrafted Cookie Butter Doughnuts & Lattes, and Seasonally Inspired Savoury Eats (CNW Group/Paris Baguette)

"We are offering our guests a full menu of delicious, made-in-house treats sure to bring warmth and joy during the winter months. From a morning pick me up, to a hearty afternoon snack or an indulgent sweet we have something for everyone" said Cathy Chavenet, SVP and Head of Marketing at Paris Baguette.

Cookie Butter Arrival & New Seasonal Menu Additions

The new winter menu welcomes delicious, handcrafted artisanal sweets and sips featuring the flavour of the season – cookie butter! Guests can enjoy new cookie butter pastry items including the Mocha Mochi Donut with Biscoff® Cookie Crumble, a chewy mochi doughnut topped with espresso icing, chocolate drizzle and Biscoff® cookie pieces, and the mouthwatering Cookie Butter Latte King Cream Donut filled with cookie butter custard and topped with espresso icing. Guests can also sip on the delicious and indulgent flavour with the new Cookie Butter Latte (available hot or iced) made with freshly brewed espresso and milk, swirled with cookie butter.

Additional must-try new seasonal menu items include the Grilled Chicken & Caramelized Onion Pizzetta, Caramelized Onion & Bacon Quiche, Grilled Chicken & Fresh Mozzarella Salad, and Grilled Chicken & Swiss Croissant, as well as sweet new additions including a Red Velvet Chocolate Chip Cookie, Chocolate Bretzel and Vanilla Sweet Cream Cold Brew.

Paris Baguette Rewards and Freebies for January

This January, Paris Baguette Rewards members can redeem a number of exclusive discounts and deals*, including:

Sip Saturdays: Buy one, get one free espresso drinks every Saturday in January.

National Croissant Day: buy one, get one free croissants for National Croissant Day on January 30 .

. 2x Rewards Points on all cookie butter products purchased between January 5 and January 14 .

To join for free, guests can visit http://www.parisbaguette.ca/rewards or join on the Paris Baguette mobile app.

Guests can also now enjoy the flavours of Paris Baguette at home with the newly debuted Paris Baguette Blend, crafted by Lavazza , the leading name in the coffee industry. The Rainforest Alliance Certified blend is the first packaged coffee to be available for retail at Paris Baguette locations. The Paris Baguette Blend offers a robust, full-bodied flavour that is perfectly balanced with sweet, chocolate undertones. It is available for purchase at participating North America Paris Baguette locations, offering customers the opportunity to savour the delightful fusion of the bakery's signature treats with Lavazza's premium coffee.

Visit ParisBaguette.ca to find a café near you.

*Paris Baguette Rewards members are limited to one offer per order. Visit http://www.parisbaguette.ca/rewards for offer details and to sign up.

About Paris Baguette

With over 4,000 bakery cafés worldwide, Paris Baguette is on a mission to reestablish the neighbourhood bakery café as the heart of the community. Paris Baguette serves craveable baked and brewed treats and creates warm and welcoming experiences through a blend of gracious service, expert craftsmanship and community connections. From decisions made behind a desk to smiles offered behind a counter, the desire to spread joy and make the world a happier place drives everything we do. Being a neighbourhood bakery café means caring about those around us and finding ways to make a real impact. We do so through our "Love Baked In" programs that bring to life our commitment of serving local communities through various charitable programs and initiatives. Paris Baguette is a leader in the hospitality industry with its commitment to creating unique consumer experiences and a network of successful franchisee relationships. For information and to find the Paris Baguette location closest to you, please visit www.parisbaguette.ca.

