A New Way to Commute by E-bike in Whistler this Summer

Evolve E-Bike Share launches public service for Whistlerites

WHISTLER, BC, Aug. 4, 2022 /CNW/ - Starting today, Whistlerites have a new, active, flexible choice for taking short trips around Whistler without needing a car.

Evolve E-Bike Share, the electric bike share service created by the British Columbia Automobile Association (BCAA), is excited to launch a three-month custom e-bike pilot designed specifically to support Whistler's mobility and environmental goals in partnership with the Resort Municipality of Whistler (RMOW).

Evolve E-Bike Share launches public service for Whistlerites (CNW Group/British Columbia Automobile Association (BCAA))

Evolve E-Bikes are on the road today – with the fleet increasing to 60 e-bikes towards the end of the pilot. Members can pick up and drop off e-bikes at any of the E-bike Parking Zones around Whistler Village and surrounding parks, including Meadow Park Sports Centre, Rainbow Park, Whistler Olympic Plaza, and Fitzsimmons Connector.

How it works:

Evolve E-Bikes are available through BCAA's Evo Car Share App. After a free sign-up, new members can use the Evo App to see where their nearest e-bike is, book it, and start and end each trip. Each e-bike includes complimentary use of a helmet should members not have their own with them. Whether you're a newbie or an experienced rider, there's safety information, riding tips and advice available on the app and at evo.ca/evolve.

Kyla Way, BCAA's Senior Manager, Strategic Ventures, says, "We're excited that Evolve E-Bike Share can offer Whistler residents a flexible, active choice for making short everyday trips without a car. We've customized our Whistler service for local needs and look forward to helping the RMOW learn how this sort of creative solution can play a big role by reducing emissions and lessening the burden on parking in the village and at the municipality's increasingly busy destination parks."

Jack Crompton, Mayor of the RMOW says, "We are prioritizing many climate change mitigation strategies in Whistler to encourage residents to Move Beyond the Car. The Evolve E-Bike Share pilot will provide valuable insights for a potential longer-term bike-share program we hope to launch next year."

Crompton continues, "Considering that personal vehicles are Whistler's largest source of Greenhouse Gas emissions, this pilot to increase bike use for short trips and get more cars off our roads is an essential step in our Big Moves climate action strategy."

Evolve E-Bike-Share station locations:

Whistler Olympic Plaza, Fitzsimmons Connector, Meadow Park Sports Centre, Rainbow Park

Additional locations available starting late August including Lost Lake, Alpha Lake, Parking Lot 4, and others.

About Evolve

Evolve is a turnkey, zero-emission electric bike share program that offers a simple but powerful member experience. Created by BCAA and operating alongside Evo Car Share, Evolve offers shared e-bike services for businesses and groups in Metro Vancouver, Victoria and Whistler. The Whistler pilot marks its expansion into public, community-based programs. Businesses, organizations, or municipalities interested in learning more about Evolve E-Bike Share can reach out to evo.ca/evolve-for-business.

About BCAA

BCAA (British Columbia Automobile Association) is a purpose-driven Member-based organization delivering peace of mind to our Members and customers across BC with proven protection and mobility solutions as Canada's Most Trusted brand in association with CAA (Canadian Automobile Association). With more than one million Members, BCAA serves 1 in 3 BC households with industry-leading products, including home, car, travel, and small business insurance, Evo Car Share, roadside assistance, and full auto repair at BCAA's Auto Service Centres across the province. BCAA also has a long history of keeping our roads safe and giving back in ways that improve the lives of British Columbians and communities throughout our province.

