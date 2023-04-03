MONTRÉAL, April 3, 2023 /CNW/ - The Palais des congrès de Montréal is honoured to pay homage to Prof. Hany Moustapha's six years as President of the Ambassadors Club, a position he held since 2017. After two consecutive terms of office, he officially passed the torch to Prof. Catherine Morency on April 1.

Prof. Hany Moustapha (CNW Group/Palais des congrès de Montréal) Prof. Catherine Morency (CNW Group/Palais des congrès de Montréal)

Founded in 1985, the Ambassadors Club now includes over 300 influential professionals who, alongside their regular activities, have brought one or more major events to the Palais des congrès. The Ambassadors—professors, researchers and business leaders—are men and women who play a significant role in generating economic and intellectual benefits for Montréal and the province.

A meaningful role

Named an Ambassador in 2006, 2011 and 2018 at the annual Palais des congrès Gala and subsequently installed as President in 2017, Moustapha is an acknowledged leader in the Québec and Canadian aerospace industry.

In addition to having established the Palais's Major Events Committee – Aerospace, Prof. Moustapha is also Director of the SDG (Smart-Digital-Green) Innovation Network™ and holder of the Siemens Research Chair on the Integration of Industry 5.0 Technologies and the Pratt & Whitney Canada Research Chair on Propulsion Systems, both at the École de technologie supérieure de Montréal.

In parallel with his professional activities, Prof. Moustapha paved the way for three international conferences and exhibitions to come to Montréal. In 2007 and again in 2015, he brought in ASME Turbo Expo; together, the two events drew more than 5,600 delegates, generating $8.5 million in economic spin-offs and over 13,000 room nights for the hotel sector. In 2018, thanks again to his hard work, Montréal was able to host the Global Power & Propulsion Society Conference. The gathering of 300 foreign delegates produced more than $700,000 in economic spin-offs.

Prof. Moustapha has been extremely active in building strong ties between the Palais des congrès and the eight Québec universities that are members of the SDG Innovation Network™, with the aim of building lasting bridges between universities, students and the working world. He has also been a driving force in organizing such SDG Innovation Network™ events as the International Innovation Forum 4.0 in 2019 and the International Innovation 5.0 Forum and Exhibition in 2022.

Prof. Moustapha will remain active with the Palais des congrès as Chair of the Multisector Strategic Taskforce—yet more evidence of his steadfast commitment to the organization's mission. The taskforce brings together over 20 seasoned professionals from many of Montréal's key industries to identify business opportunities for the Palais des congrès.

A new President takes the reins

Catherine Morency, a professor at Polytechnique Montréal and holder of the Canada Research Chair in Human Mobility and the Mobility Chair, is a leading figure in the area of urban mobility and transportation.

As an Ambassador since 2020 and Vice President of the Ambassadors Club since 2022, Catherine Morency played a part in securing the World Conference on Transport Research, to be held from July 17 to 21, 2023. The event is expected to draw more than 1,500 attendees and produce $4.4 million in economic spin-offs and 4,200 overnight stays. The conference is certain to be a milestone event for global research in transportation.

We are confident that Prof. Morency will successfully steer the Ambassadors Club's activities in the years ahead. When it comes to upholding the reputation and ongoing development of the Palais des congrès, her enthusiasm for its mission, her understanding of event repercussions and spin-offs for Montréal, her commanding presence and her extensive business network promise to serve her well.

A historic moment for the Palais

Prof. Morency's induction marks the first time a woman has held the Ambassadors Club's most senior position in 17 years. She will serve alongside Emmanuelle Legault, President and CEO of the Palais des congrès, and Josée Noiseux, Chair of the Board of Directors. For the first time in Palais history, these three senior positions will all be held by women.

Quotations

"I am very proud to devote my time to an organization like the Palais des congrès de Montréal. The Ambassadors Club is an extraordinary group of professionals who give back to their community without counting the cost, and I am very pleased to remain active with the Palais as Chair of the Multisector Strategic Taskforce. I also wish to welcome my successor Catherine Morency, a researcher and professor dedicated to students and to the issue of climate change, both of which are of paramount importance. I am confident the Club is in excellent hands." – Prof. Hany Moustapha, École de technologie supérieure de Montréal

"I would like to thank Prof. Moustapha and the entire Palais des congrès team for the confidence they have shown in me. I am delighted to accept the presidency of the Ambassadors Club. Over the next two years, I hope above all to strengthen the ties forged by Prof. Moustapha with the next generation of Ambassadors, which I see as vital for the future of the international conference ecosystem. Today's students are tomorrow's delegates: let's hear what they have to say." – Prof. Catherine Morency, Polytechnique Montréal

"The entire team would like to express its warmest thanks to Prof. Hany Moustapha for his unwavering commitment to the Palais des congrès and its international positioning. His passion for his work and his generosity in sharing his expertise, network and time have been his hallmarks throughout these past years. I would also like to thank Prof. Catherine Morency for taking on this post, which is so essential for the continuing development of the Palais and its international standing." – Emmanuelle Legault, President and CEO of the Palais des congrès de Montréal

SOURCE Palais des congrès de Montréal

For further information: Alexandra Madoyan, Advisor and Copywriter, Communications and Public Affairs, Palais des congrès de Montréal, Tel.: 514 871-5849, Email : [email protected]