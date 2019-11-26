A new playground for the Fête des neiges de Montréal

2020 PROGRAM OF EVENTS IS UNVEILED

MONTRÉAL, Nov. 26, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - The Société du parc Jean-Drapeau (SPJD) announced today the entire program for the 37th edition of the Fête des neiges de Montréal, which will be held over four consecutive weekends, from January 18 to February 9, 2020. There promises to something for both regular and new patrons of this popular winter event, and this year they'll be able to enjoy it in a fresh setting, with Espace 67, Parc Jean-Drapeau's new event playground, hosting the Fête for the first time.

Host Pascal Morrissette: new spokesperson for the event

A proud new papa, along with being a Fête des neiges de Montréal regular, Pascal Morrissette is the ideal person to represent this celebration of winter. A two-time Gala Artis award nominee as a youth personality, Pascal is currently the co-host of the daily TV program Cochon dingue on the Télé-Québec network, where he is the proud recipient of three Gemini Awards for best youth-show host.

"I'm delighted to be a part of the event as the spokesperson for the Fête des neiges de Montréal," Morrisette remarked. "Having been a host on the site for many years, this event has a really special place in my heart. I'm sure the families are going to be thrilled by the wide range of activities taking place this year! I look forward to enjoying this year's edition with you, on a brand-new site!" - Pascal Morrissette

Embracing the best of winter

A must-attend Montréal winter gathering spot, the Fête des neiges offers a full program geared toward embracing the outdoors, enjoying an attractive array of sports and playful activities, as well as a series of shows and special events. Accompanied by our dazzling team of animators, expect to be swept up by winter magic. Whether it's the awesome view of Montréal's vista from aboard the majestic Ice Boat, the exhilaration of speeding downhill on one of our 16 tube slides or a relaxing time skating in the woods alongside the river, the Fête des neiges will quickly have you liking the cold and enjoying some truly memorable moments the entire family will long remember.

As you continue along, the La Fête will take you to the zone Faim de Loup, where you can take a well-deserved break while indulging in tasty comfort food from one of the many food concessions stands on site.

Shows galore

Ice sculptor Nicolas Godon will be back to marvel you with his spontaneous ice-sculpting demonstrations and performances. Meanwhile, you can be witness to the impressive rise of a mountain, staged by acrobatic artists from Cirque Éloize – a troupe that, for the first time, will be putting on a series of artistic segments featuring thrill-seeking mountain climbers! You can also warm up by dancing to the energetic beats of many musical artists or at the Boulathèque with its iced karaoke.

Sports activities to warm you up

Our animators are poised to challenge you in our sports zone, where you can play a game of a human-scale giant foosball and boot hockey games.

The Maneige experience will enable youngsters to be introduced to skiing and snowboarding on a course specially set up at Espace 67, as the Parks Canada crew will provide introduction to snowshoeing sessions.

Advance sale of Fête passes, at a reduced price, providing access to the site for the 4 weekends of the event, runs from November 26, 2019, to January 17, 2020. With your pass purchase, you can also take advantage of a free admission to the Stewart Museum and a 25% discount at the Biosphere.

About the Fête des neiges de Montréal

The Fête des neiges de Montréal is produced by the Société du parc Jean-Drapeau with the participation of the City of Montréal and the following partners: Cirque Éloize, l'Association des stations de ski du Québec, Recyc-Québec, Radio-Canada, Molson Coors, Coca-Cola, ESKA, La Presse, Rythme 105.7, CKOI 96.9, The Beat, Biosphere, Environment Museum and the Stewart Museum.

The SPJD is proud to be associated with Radio-Canada, which is presenting the Skaters' Path, for the first time. The public broadcaster invites everyone to come and enjoy the Zone Jeunesse (Youth Zone) with its exciting and fun-filled program for the entire family.

About the Société du parc Jean-Drapeau

The Société du parc Jean-Drapeau is a para-municipal organization of the City of Montréal, whose mission is to manage, administrate, develop, protect and animate Parc Jean-Drapeau

Pascal Morrissette is available for interviews; please contact us if you would like to speak with him.

Please go to parcjeandrapeau.com to see the entire 2020 Fête des neiges de Montréal program

Press kit: https://bit.ly/2p9Y6Dv

SOURCE SOCIETE DU PARC JEAN-DRAPEAU

For further information: Kaven Gauthier, Communications Consultant, 514 868-7787, kgauthier@parcjeandrapeau.com

Related Links

www.parcjeandrapeau.com

