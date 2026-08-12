A NEW INTEGRATED STATION IN DORVAL: VIA RAIL LAUNCHES A PROJECT TO BETTER CONNECT RAIL, PUBLIC TRANSIT AND THE AIRPORT

MONTRÉAL, Aug. 12, 2026 /CNW/ -- VIA Rail Canada (VIA Rail) launched the co-development phase of the Dorval Multimodal Hub, a new integrated station that will bring together the passenger rail services of VIA Rail and exo, as well as the shuttle service to YUL Montréal-Trudeau International Airport, all in one location. By bringing multiple modes of transportation together near YUL and the Dorval Terminus operated by the Société de transport de Montréal (STM), the Dorval Multimodal Hub will simplify travel and make journeys across Montréal's West Island more seamless.

Preliminary rendering of the Dorval Multimodal Hub. The design will be refined during the co-development phase.

Construction and engineering firm Construction Kiewit Cie (Kiewit) has been selected as the project's design and construction partner. The project will be delivered in close collaboration with key stakeholders, including the Autorité régionale de transport métropolitain (ARTM), exo and Aéroports de Montréal (ADM).

"The Dorval Multimodal Hub is a great example of how bringing different modes of transportation together can improve the passenger experience for Canadians. By better connecting passenger rail, public transit, and air travel, this project will increase the efficiency of the travel experience while making journeys smoother, more accessible, and more sustainable," said the Honourable Steven MacKinnon, Leader of the Government in the House of Commons and Minister of Transport.

"At VIA Rail, we believe that transforming the rail experience begins before passengers even step aboard. That is why we have brought together Kiewit, exo, the ARTM and ADM to co-develop a hub that meets the real needs of the Dorval community and the 250,000 travellers who pass through our station each year. Our shared objective is to provide passengers with more efficient and user-friendly public transit solutions," said Mathieu Paquette, President and Chief Executive Officer of VIA Rail Canada.

The co-development phase will enable VIA Rail, Kiewit and the project partners to jointly define the hub's detailed design, plan the end-to-end user experience and ensure seamless integration between the various transportation services. This collaborative approach will support the early identification of technical challenges, validate the feasibility of the proposed solutions and provide more accurate estimates of costs and the project schedule before undertaking the construction phase planned for 2027.

Tangible Benefits for Travellers

The work includes bringing VIA Rail and exo stations together on the current exo site, integrating the shuttle service to the airport and better aligning connections between the networks.

For travellers, this will mean easier transfers, less travel between facilities, shorter transfer times and, ultimately, a more seamless and predictable travel experience.

Connecting Canadians from Coast to Coast

As Canada's national passenger rail carrier, VIA Rail plays a central role in how Canadians travel across the country. The Dorval Multimodal Hub is fully aligned with this mission. By strengthening connections between transportation modes and communities, VIA Rail is helping make passenger rail a cornerstone of a modern, accessible and sustainable public transit network that serves people, regions and generations.

Partner Quotes

"The Dorval Multimodal Hub is much more than an infrastructure project. It is a tangible investment in the mobility of our residents and in the future of our region. By bringing together rail, public transit and direct access to the airport, we are creating a modern, efficient and sustainable transportation hub that will make travel easier while reinforcing Dorval's strategic role within Montréal's West Island. We are proud to work alongside VIA Rail and all of our partners to deliver a transit hub that meets the needs and aspirations of our community."

─ Marc Doret, Mayor of the City of Dorval

"The launch of the Dorval integrated station project is excellent news for travellers. By bringing rail, public transit and airport access together in one location, this project will make journeys simpler, more seamless and better connected. As the metropolitan mobility planner, ARTM is proud to contribute by fostering collaboration among partners to expand public transit options and strengthen connections between the airport and the western part of the metropolitan region."

─ Benoit Gendron, Director General, Autorité régionale de transport métropolitain (ARTM)

"Customers' needs are at the heart of this project, and we are confident that once completed, this multimodal hub will improve connectivity and provide more travel options throughout the area. We would like to thank VIA Rail and all of our partners for their outstanding collaboration in bringing this project forward."

─ Marc Rousseau, CEO, exo

"We are pleased to welcome the launch of VIA Rail's Dorval Multimodal Hub and to reaffirm the importance of this initiative, developed in collaboration with our teams. The establishment of this hub will strengthen connectivity between YUL Montréal-Trudeau Airport and the various modes of public transport, contributing to a more seamless and sustainable mobility experience for the benefit of all users."

─ Yves Beauchamp, President and Chief Executive Officer, ADM Aéroports de Montréal

"We are honoured to have been selected by VIA Rail as the design and construction partner for the co-development phase of the Dorval Multimodal Hub. This collaborative approach will enable us to work as one integrated team with all project partners to help bring this innovative urban mobility project to life. Together with our partners, Arup Canada Inc. and Ædifica Inc., we will draw on leading design and construction practices, supported by our highly skilled local workforce, to deliver this important project safely and create lasting benefits for travellers and the surrounding community."

─ Patrick Lamarre, President, Construction Kiewit Cie

About VIA Rail

VIA Rail Canada's mandate is to operate the national passenger rail service on behalf of the Government of Canada, and to provide a safe, accessible, efficient, reliable, sustainable, and environmentally responsible service that meets the needs of Canadians. VIA Rail operates intercity trains connecting over 400 communities across Canada and ensuring rail transportation services to regional and remote communities. The Corporation safely transported over four million passengers in 2025 and has received nine safety awards and three environmental awards from the Railway Association of Canada. For more information, visit our website: https://corpo.viarail.ca/en.

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SOURCE VIA Rail Canada Inc.

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