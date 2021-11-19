An initiative supported by a 5M$ donation from Novo Nordisk

MONTREAL, Nov. 19, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Preventing diabetes and improving the quality of care and knowledge to treat the Quebecers suffering from this disease is the mission of the CHUM's Centre d'expertise en diabète (CED), made possible by the financial support of Novo Nordisk ($5M) through a $5 million donation to the Fondation du CHUM.

Chaired by Dr. Andrée Boucher, head of the endocrinology division of the CHUM, the CED is based on four pillars:

the development of best care practices to improve the management of patients at the CHUM, in their continuum of care and to ensure a harmonious transition between the different environments (home, family doctor, hospital, etc.);

support for the health network by sharing knowledge to front and back-line professionals for better care practices and empowerment of patients in the management of their disease;

the integration of new therapies and new technologies allowing more effective and safer treatment while simplifying the work of patients, families, and their care team. These innovations include : computerized care protocols, screening for diabetic retinopathy by artificial intelligence, artificial pancreas, etc.;

research, in all its forms, and supported by the CHUM's Center for Integration and Analysis of Medical Data (CITADEL) including genomics research, to improve prevention, care and training for patients and health professionals.

The Centre d'expertise en diabète is a model of integrated care, research, and efficient management, that makes use of innovation in partnership with the patient to promote their autonomy in the management of their health. It draws on the expertise of 25 endocrinologists and a team of specialized professionals at the CHUM, following more than 12,000 patients with complex diabetes, and monitors more than 28,000 hospitalized patients each year. It also relies on the collaboration of many stakeholders from the CHUM, the CRCHUM, the Montreal Clinical Research Institute (IRCM) and the Quebec health and social services network.

"We have a social responsibility to ensure better prevention, education and management of this disease, which significantly affects the life trajectory of patients and imposes a major social burden. With the exceptional financial support of Novo Nordisk and the Fondation du CHUM, we are proud to be working to better prevent, detect, treat, and support patients and health professionals in the fight against diabetes, particularly through network support and the implementation of large-scale research projects." said Dr. Boucher, noting that the disease is responsible for 30% of strokes and 25% of cardiac heart surgeries, in addition to being the leading cause of blindness in adults under 65 years of age.

"The official inauguration of the CHUM's Centre d'expertise en diabète is an important day. Thank you to the teams who developed this project and contributed to its realization. I am convinced that this center will become the benchmark for innovative practices and quality interdisciplinary care for diabetes, which is one of the most common chronic diseases in Québec and significantly affects the patient's life trajectory," said Christian Dubé, Minister of Health and Social Services.

Dr Fabrice Brunet, President and CEO of the CHUM, emphasized "The philanthropic investment by Novo Nordisk to create the Centre d'expertise en diabète, will make it possible to implement an innovative and efficient interdisciplinary care management model in ambulatory mode for diabetic patients at the CHUM. In the long run, this management will reduce hospitalizations and improve the quality of care for all patients in Quebec".

"Novo Nordisk is proud to support the development of the first of its kind in Quebec Centre d'expertise en diabète (CED). Our partnership is supported by our ambition to overcome diabetes through innovative solutions to improve patient care," added Beatrice Clerc, President of Novo Nordisk Canada. "Diabetes is a growing disease and public health issue that requires immediate attention. With the largest community of endocrinologists in Canada, the DAC will prioritize the needs of patients across the province and improve the care pathway and outcomes for Quebecers living with diabetes or pre-diabetes. Together, we can meet the challenges of diabetes care in Quebec."

"We are very grateful to be able to count on Novo Nordisk for their generosity and their support of innovation here at the CHUM. It goes without saying that we are stronger and together. Generous donors like Novo Nordisk are a driving force behind this Center of Expertise in Diabetes which will benefit the lives of thousands of patients." said Julie Chaurette, President and CEO of the CHUM Foundation.

About CHUM

The Centre hospitalier de l'Université de Montreal (CHUM) is an innovative hospital devoted to serving patients and the Quebec population. The CHUM adopts an integrated approach to health and the population which is expressed in all aspects of its mission such as, care, teaching, research, management and innovation, as well as in partnership with the patient and citizen (SERGIP). To achieve the objective of continuous improvement in the health of the population, management of the care trajectory and the life trajectory of patients has been implemented using data analyzed by artificial intelligence from genetic and environmental information. In collaboration with other speakers in the health and social services network (RSSS), the CHUM offer the best specialized care and services based on constantly updated scientific knowledge. chumontreal.qc.ca

About Novo Nordisk

healthcare company, founded in 1923 and headquartered in Denmark. Our purpose is to drive change to defeat diabetes and other serious chronic diseases such as obesity and rare blood and endocrine disorders. We do so by pioneering scientific breakthroughs, expanding access to our medicines, and working to prevent and ultimately cure disease. Novo Nordisk employs about 45,000 people in 80 countries and markets its products in around 170 countries.

About the Fondation du CHUM

The Fondation du CHUM's mission (www.fondationduchum.com) is to provide the CHUM with a complementary source of funding. In this way, it contributes to making the CHUM an international reference in healthcare, teaching, research and health promotion.

The Fondation du CHUM acts as a catalyst and driving force in the realization of the CHUM's mission through a multitude of initiatives, fundraising activities (direct mailings, solicitations of individual donors, private foundations and businesses) and its major fundraising campaign. It also organizes fundraising activities for which it is now renowned, and is self-financing thanks to revenues from its various complementary initiatives, including the Clinique Santé-voyage.

