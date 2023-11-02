MONTREAL, Nov. 2, 2023 /CNW/ - Pharmascience Canada launches the generic drug Prpms-RIVAROXABAN, a product fully manufactured in Canada.

Prpms-RIVAROXABAN belongs to a group of medicines called anticoagulants (blood thinners). It helps prevent blood clots from forming by directly blocking the activity of a clotting factor called Factor-Xa. pms-RIVAROXABAN is available as 2.5 mg, 10 mg, 15 mg and 20 mg oral tablets.

pms-RIVAROXABAN (rivaroxaban) film-coated tablet (10 mg, 15 mg, 20 mg) is indicated for the:

Prevention of venous thromboembolic events (VTE) in patients who have undergone elective total hip replacement (THR) or total knee replacement (TKR) surgery.

Treatment of venous thromboembolic events (deep vein thrombosis [DVT], pulmonary embolism [PE]) and prevention of recurrent DVT and PE.

Prevention of stroke and systemic embolism in patients with atrial fibrillation, in whom anticoagulation is appropriate.

pms-RIVAROXABAN (rivaroxaban) film-coated tablet (2.5 mg), in combination with 75 mg – 100 mg acetylsalicylic acid (ASA), is indicated for the:

Prevention of stroke, myocardial infarction and cardiovascular death, and for the prevention of acute limb ischemia and mortality in patients with coronary artery disease (CAD) with or without peripheral artery disease (PAD).

Prevention of atherothrombotic events in patients with symptomatic PAD at demonstrated high risk of major adverse limb events (MALE) or major adverse cardiovascular and cerebrovascular events (MACCE).

Offering the same safety and efficacy as the brand-name product, this Canadian product is a generic equivalent of Xarelto®. Tablets are available at a lower price for Canadian patients only.

"Pharmascience is proud and committed to serving Canadian patients through the local production of our medications! With the launch of Prpms-RIVAROXABAN, we continue to provide our patients access to quality medications and target critical medicines that have an important impact on patients' lives. pms-RIVAROXABAN is manufactured fully in Canada, reinforcing the local production of medication that will protect all Canadian lives." mentioned Mike Dutton, Vice President, and General Manager of Pharmascience Canada.

ABOUT PHARMASCIENCE INC.

Founded in 1983, Pharmascience Inc. is the largest pharmaceutical employer in Quebec with 1,500 employees proudly headquartered in Montreal. Pharmascience Inc. is a full-service privately owned pharmaceutical company with strong roots in Canada and a growing global reach with product distribution in over 50 countries. Ranked 50th among Canada's top 100 Research & Development (R&D) investors in 2022, with 40-50 million dollars invested each year, Pharmascience Inc. is among the largest drug manufacturers in Canada.

Pharmascience Inc. has strong values based on the importance of investing in its employees and young people. Through various programs and initiatives, the company ensures it supports their personal development and life. In 2023, Pharmascience Inc. has proudly been recognized for its investments by being selected as one of Canada's Top Employers for Young People as part of Canada's Top 100 Employers. Pharmascience is now certified as a Great Place to Work for a second year in a row.

For product information, please contact Pharmascience's Medical Information Department at 1-888-550-6060.

Xarelto® is a registered trademark owned by Bayer Intellectual Property GmbH.

SOURCE Pharmascience Inc.

For further information: [email protected]