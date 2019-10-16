A new and modern environment for Alithya employees in Quebec City's Lebourgneuf district

MONTREAL, Oct. 16, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Alithya Group Inc. (TSX: ALYA) (NASDAQ: ALYA) ("Alithya"), a leader in digital strategy and technologies, with more than 2,000 highly qualified professionals providing business solutions across Canada, the United States, and Europe, inaugurated its new modern and collaborative offices in the Vision complex, located in Quebec City's Lebourgneuf district.



Home to 350 professionals working in the greater Quebec City region, the spacious new office invites employees to interact in numerous collaborative spaces featuring state-of-the-art lighting.

"Alithya's story began 27 years ago in Quebec City, and our growing presence in that market reflects our desire to better support our private and government clients and to contribute to their successes," says Paul Raymond, President and CEO of Alithya. "As Alithya has grown to become a leader in its field, our commitment to our very first market, Quebec City, has never diminished and remains as strong as ever."

As pioneers in a leading-edge field, with an unwavering commitment to positioning innovation at the heart of solutions offered to its customers, Alithya considers it essential to be among the leaders in terms of the quality and efficiency of its office spaces. This allows Alithya to foster partnerships with its customers in order to capitalize on strong collaborations that enable the prioritization of needs and the development of digital solutions that add value to the implementation of projects, whether remotely or in client offices. Alithya's commitment to distinguishing itself is a reflection of its corporate culture, which is strongly oriented towards the well-being of its professionals. All new spaces are designed in the corporate image and reflect the company's dynamism, creativity, and accessibility.

"With a more open configuration, the new spaces are conducive to greater creativity and collaboration, allowing our teams to better work together," says Réjean Verret, Alithya's Vice-President, Quebec City Region. "Our new environment is designed to provide our employees with a stimulating, state-of-the-art workplace. Further reflecting our values, the design of the new offices was influenced by an eco-responsible philosophy that is becoming increasingly important within Alithya."

The migration of employees to their new offices took place early in the summer. Alithya teams are also working diligently on plans to relocate the company's offices in Montreal and Toronto in 2020, along the same lines as Quebec City.

About Alithya

Alithya is a leader in digital strategy and transformation in North America. Founded in 1992, Alithya employs more than 2,000 professionals in Canada, the United States, and Europe. Alithya's integrated offering is based on four pillars of expertise: business strategy, application services, enterprise solutions, and data and analytics. Alithya deploys leading-edge solutions, services, and skills to develop tools designed to meet the unique needs of its customers in a variety of sectors, including financial services, manufacturing, energy, telecommunications, transportation and logistics, professional services, healthcare and government. With corporate responsibility at the heart of management's approach, Alithya promotes good governance, workplace diversity and development, environmentally-friendly practices, and social engagement within the communities it serves. For more information, visit www.alithya.com.

