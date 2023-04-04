A more connected supply chain for Québec's aerospace sector

Global Aerospace Supply Chain Summit 2023

MONTRÉAL, April 4, 2023 /CNW/ - Aéro Montréal is presenting today the 7th edition of the Global Aerospace Supply Chain Summit on the theme "A more connected supply chain: Just a dream?

Bringing together players in the aerospace ecosystem from Canada, the United States and Europe, this summit will be an opportunity to take stock of emerging technologies and their contribution to the sector's greenhouse gas reduction targets.

Building tomorrow's aerospace sector, together

Nearly 400 people will gather today at the Palais des congrès de Montréal. Panelists will focus their discussions on the future of a more connected, intelligent and sustainable supply chain.

Created in partnership with BCI Aerospace, this event will be followed by Aeromart Montreal, which will take place from April 5 to 6, 2023.

"The aerospace industry ranks first among Québec's manufacturing exports," said Mélanie Lussier, President and CEO of Aéro Montréal. "Many of our companies are among the best in the world. As a cluster, we must enable our members to take advantage of new technologies and the sustainable transition we have embarked on. By working together, we will enable Québec to maintain its enviable position on the international stage."

Strengthening international cooperation

International delegations from nearly 15 different countries will be represented at this 7th edition, which will conclude with an international networking event.

"Québec's expertise in aerospace has allowed us to position ourselves strategically on the international stage so that we are recognized as one of the world's most important hubs. The reputation of our aerospace sector has been strengthened thanks to a complete ecosystem of actors who have been able to collaborate and contribute to Québec's influence. I am very proud that the Ministry of International Relations and La Francophonie is working every day to enhance this image internationally and to encourage foreign partners and governments to consider Québec's aerospace products," said Martine Biron, Minister of International Relations and La Francophonie and Minister responsible for the Status of Women.

This gathering of the ecosystem will also be a great opportunity to highlight the cluster's historic international agreements. On Wednesday, April 5, during Aeromart, Aéro Montréal will celebrate the 10th anniversary of a collaboration agreement with the Vermont Aerospace & Aviation Association, a division of the Vermont Chamber of Commerce.

"Through these 10 years of cooperation, we have created a true trade corridor with Vermont that now extends to the entire northeastern United States," said Ms. Lussier. "We have developed special relationships that are allowing us to be pioneers in strategic areas such as advanced air mobility, on both sides of our borders."

This 7th edition of the Global Aerospace Supply Chain Summit is supported by Investissement Québec, a major partner of the event, the Solidarity Fund QFL and Norton Rose Fulbright, as well as the Ministère des Relations internationales et de la Francophonie du Québec.

About Aéro Montréal

Created in 2006, Aéro Montréal is a strategic think tank that groups all major decision makers in Québec's aerospace sector, including companies, educational and research institutions, as well as associations and unions.

The activities of Aéro Montréal are made possible thanks to the participation of the governments of Canada and Québec, the Montréal Metropolitan Community, as well as company members of the cluster.

SOURCE Aéro Montréal

For further information: Léa Guicheteau, Aéro Montréal, 514-550-7494, [email protected]