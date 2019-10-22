A Minority Government: A Viable Solution for True Reconciliation

WENDAKE, QC, Oct. 22, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Following the federal election, Ghislain Picard, Chief of the Assembly of First Nations of Quebec-Labrador (AFNQL), would like to highlight the victory of Justin Trudeau and his party, as well as the members of Parliament who now form a new minority government. The one who says that the most important relationship is with Indigenous peoples must continue to reduce the socio-economic gaps and inequities faced by First Nations in Quebec-Labrador and across the country.

"I call on all elected officials to address head-on the aberrations and unacceptable situations that no Canadian would accept, such as having access to clean drinking water or providing services to our children and families without discrimination. It is time to stop these violations once and for all without having to fight in court to ensure respect for basic human rights," said the Chief of the AFNQL.

The AFNQL also insists on full recognition of the inherent Aboriginal and treaty rights and titles of all First Nations. In addition, the adoption of legislation to implement the UN Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples remains at the forefront of expectations, considering Justin Trudeau's commitment to co-development, by the end of 2020.

"Time will tell, but the question remains: did it take a minority government to bring about true reconciliation and viable solutions based on respect for our rights and basic needs? The story is to follow and the AFNQL will monitor this government closely," concluded Ghislain Picard.

About the AFNQL

The Assembly of First Nations of Quebec and Labrador is the political organization regrouping 43 Chiefs of the First Nations in Quebec and Labrador. Follow us on Twitter @APNQL.

SOURCE Assembly of First Nations of Quebec and Labrador

For further information: Alain Garon, agaron@apnql.com, Communications Advisor, Cell.: 418-254-4620

Related Links

http://apnql.com

