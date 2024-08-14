LONDON, Aug. 14, 2024 /CNW/ - My wife and I send our most heartfelt congratulations to all those who represented Canada at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

It has been enormously impressive to see the sporting excellence of Canada so deservedly rewarded at this year's Games. To achieve great success across so many sporting disciplines is a testament to the rich diversity of people who have shaped the Canada we have celebrated this past fortnight.

Medals aside, I feel very strongly that sporting achievements are measured in many more ways than positions on leaderboards. To compete at the Olympic Games as one of the world's greatest athletes is a remarkable achievement in itself, and reflects the many years of dedication, determination and discipline required to represent one's country at elite level.

The herculean effort of the entire Canadian team, both athletes and support staff, has earned the admiration of people from across the world, my own included.

Charles R.

