A March to remember: AMI announces must-see original and returning programming, including the 2022 Beijing Winter Paralympic Games and 2022 Canadian Blind Hockey Tournament

Beginning with the Opening Ceremony on March 4, AMI will air over 40 hours of Paralympic coverage from CBC on AMI-tv and AMI-audio. All coverage will be accessible to audience members who are blind or partially sighted with live described video.

Dish with Mary: Destination Dining

Debuts Tuesday, March 8, at 8:30 p.m. Eastern on AMI-tv

Join Mary Mammoliti, host of AMI-tv's Dish with Mary and AMI-audio's Kitchen Confession podcast, on Tuesday, March 8 at 8:30 p.m. Eastern, as she visits St. John's, Newfoundland, to explore its culture and culinary delights. Then, on Tuesday, March 15, at 8:30 p.m. Eastern, Mary makes her way to our Nation's Capital of Ottawa, Ontario, to discover some truly authentic cuisine. Dish with Mary: Destination Dining is an original AMI production.

Adaptable Animals

Debuts Wednesday, March 23, at 8 p.m. Eastern on AMI-tv

AMI's new series, Adaptable Animals, looks at the world of animals with disabilities and the advances in veterinary medicine that provide them with prosthetics, thanks to the specialized work of Janice Olynich. In the debut episode, the clock is ticking as Janice has to cast, create and fit a test brace from scratch, all in the span of a few hours. Meanwhile, a Smooth Fox Terrier's mysterious issue continues to be a challenge and a post-surgical Goldendoodle finds out if his healing is on track. Adaptable Animals is produced by Mountain Road Productions.

#IGotThis

Returns Wednesday, March 23, at 8:30 p.m. Eastern on AMI-tv

In the third season of #IGotThis, meet remarkable people who have discovered ways to cope with a physical disability or mental health challenges and move forward with their lives. In the Season three return, a fencing coach with limited mobility and his young student, who has cerebral palsy, realize being different doesn't mean being less. #IGotThis is produced by Honey Cut Studios.

Site Unseen

Debuts Wednesday, March 16, at 8:30 p.m. Eastern on AMI-tv

Eager to own their first house, AMI This Week Bureau Reporter Beth and her partner, Cody, bought a home sight unseen and were faced with a harsh reality once they stepped inside. Follow along as the two turn an unlivable house into the accessible home of their dreams. Site Unseen is an original AMI documentary.

2022 Canadian National Blind Hockey Tournament

Friday, March 25, and Sunday, March 27

Blind Hockey is back on AMI! AMI-audio will broadcast the 2022 Canadian National Blind Hockey Tournament live from the Mattamy Athletic Centre in Toronto. Members of the AMI-audio team, including Mike Ross, Claire Buchanan, Jeff Ryman, Brock Richardson, Cam Jenkins and ParaSport TV's Nicco Cardarelli will be offering play-by-play and analysis throughout the event. Tune in on Friday, March 25, at 1 p.m. Eastern, for the 2022 Canadian Blind Hockey Tournament Opening Ceremonies and first-ever Women's Blind Hockey Game. Then, listen on Sunday, March 27, at 11 a.m. Eastern for the Open Division: Bronze Medal Game, followed by the Open Division: Gold Medal Game at 1 p.m. Eastern.

DarkVision

Debuts Friday, March 25, at 7 p.m. Eastern on AMI-tv

Dungeons & Dragons is a truly accessible game. Learn more about this real-time role-playing game and the people that play it. DarkVision is produced by Flow Productions.

Dish with Mary: Destination Dining, Adaptable Animals, #IGotThis, Site Unseen and DarkVision include Integrated Described Video (IDV), making them accessible to individuals who are blind or partially sighted. Stream AMI-tv programming on demand on AMI.ca and the AMI-tv App for Apple and Android.

About Accessible Media Inc.

AMI is a not-for-profit media company that entertains, informs and empowers Canadians who are blind or partially sighted. Operating three broadcast services, AMI-tv and AMI-audio in English and AMI-télé in French, AMI's vision is to establish and support a voice for Canadians with disabilities, representing their interests, concerns and values through accessible media, reflection and portrayal. To learn more, visit AMI.ca and AMItele.ca.

SOURCE Accessible Media Inc. (AMI)

For further information: For media inquiries and information, please contact: Greg David, Communications Specialist, Accessible Media Inc., [email protected], 647-417-0631