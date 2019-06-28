A look back on the OM Grandeur nature event - An outstanding performance in the heart of Parc Jean-Drapeau

The 77-piece orchestra, led by conductor Yannick Nézet-Séguin, enthralled the crowd with a diverse musical repertoire of the major works, including Carmen, Suite n o 2 by Georges Bizet and Menahanis , the new 11-minute work specially written for the event by composer Alejandra Odgers and inspired by the history of the Parc.

"We are deeply proud and simply spellbound by the performance of the Orchestre Métropolitain and its conductor Yannick Nézet-Séguin," remarked François Cartier, the SPJD's Director of Marketing and Development. "Our new amphitheatre and the crowd that attended the concert reverberated to the wonderful sounds of the OM's music. This attests, once again, to the important role Parc Jean-Drapeau's infrastructures play as a cultural showcase for local talent."

The OM concert was the launch of the SPJD's Grands rassemblements program, which continued on June 28-29 with several other activities that enabled people to explore the wide array of facilities Espace 67 has to offer. To see the complete program of activities, please go to parcjeandrapeau.com.

