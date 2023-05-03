TORONTO, May 3, 2023 /CNW/ - Tim Hortons has taken its Quenchers cold beverage platform to the next level with the introduction of Sparkling Quenchers, available now at Tim Hortons restaurants across Canada.

Made with the perfect blend of fruity flavours and sparkling water, the new Sparkling Quenchers at Tims make for a light, bubbly and delicious drink and are available in two refreshing options: Blackberry Yuzu and Orange Ginger.

A lightly bubbly, refreshing fruity taste at Tims: Introducing the NEW Sparkling Quenchers, available in Blackberry Yuzu and Orange Ginger flavours (CNW Group/Tim Hortons)

"The lightly bubbly, and fruity flavour of our Sparkling Quenchers is a brand new Tims beverage experience that is going to be a huge hit with our guests all spring and summer long," says Victoria Stewart, Director of Beverage Innovation at Tim Hortons. "Refreshingly light with the perfect hint of sweetness, our Sparkling Quenchers will be a match made in heaven for Tims guests trying to beat the heat this summer."

Pair the Blackberry Yuzu or Orange Ginger Sparkling Quenchers with your favourite Loaded Bowl or Loaded Wrap for a delicious lunch or dinner on the go, or a quick meal to bring home.

The Tims cold beverage lineup for this spring and summer also features the OREO DOUBLE STUF® Iced Capp, OREO® Strawberry Creamy Chill, Caramel Toffee Cold Brew, Tims Strawberry Frozen Lemonade, Strawberry Watermelon or Peach Real Fruit Quenchers, and Vanilla Iced Latte.

Head to a Tim Hortons restaurant, order ahead on the Tim Hortons mobile app, or place an order for delivery and let Tims keep you refreshed all spring and summer long!

About Tim Hortons

In 1964, the first Tim Hortons® restaurant in Hamilton, Ontario opened its doors and Canadians have been ordering Tim Hortons iconic Original Blend coffee, Double-Double™ coffees, Donuts and Timbits® in the years since. Over the last 55 years, Tim Hortons has captured the hearts and taste buds of Canadians and has become synonymous with serving Canada's favourite coffee. Tim Hortons is Canada's largest restaurant chain operating in the quick service industry with nearly 4,000 restaurants across the country. More than a coffee and bake shop, Tim Hortons is part of the Canadian fabric and guests can enjoy hot and cold specialty beverages – including lattes, cappuccinos and espressos, teas and our famous Iced Capps® – alongside delicious breakfast, sandwiches, wraps, soups and more. Tim Hortons has more than 5,600 restaurants in Canada, the United States and around the world. For more information on Tim Hortons visit TimHortons.ca.

