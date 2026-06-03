GATINEAU, QC, June 3, 2026 /CNW/ - The Honourable Julie Dabrusin, Minister of the Environment, Climate Change and Nature, and the Honourable Marjorie Michel, Minister of Health, issued the following statement to mark Clean Air Day in Canada:

"Today is Clean Air Day in Canada, a time to reflect on the importance of clean air to our health, our communities, and our environment. While air quality in Canada is among the best in the world, exposure to air pollution contributes to serious health issues, including heart and lung disease, and is linked to thousands of premature deaths each year. Climate change is contributing to this by increasing the risk of wildfires, causing smoke that affects air quality in the affected communities, as well as thousands of kilometres away. The impacts are also felt across our economy and health care system, with the total health and economic costs of air pollution estimated at approximately $146 billion annually.

"As wildfires continue to affect communities across Canada, the Government of Canada is helping Canadians understand the health risks associated with wildfire smoke and how to reduce their exposure. We support this by providing forecasts, alerts, and the Air Quality Health Index (AQHI) through the WeatherCAN app and Canada.ca/weather. The AQHI helps people understand how air quality in their area could impact their health so they can limit their exposure or adjust activity levels during periods of increased air pollution.

"We are also taking action to reduce air pollution across the country. This includes measures to address emissions from industry, transportation, and everyday products. Recent actions include more stringent Canadian Ambient Air Quality Standards for fine particulate matter, regulations to reduce harmful volatile organic compounds such as benzene, and new rules to reduce methane emissions from landfills and the oil and gas sector. In addition, the Government of Canada has announced a new National Electricity Strategy aimed at reducing emissions in the electricity sector and expanding the use of clean, reliable, and affordable energy to support a clean and prosperous future.

"We continue to work with provinces and territories, as well as international partners, to advance clean air for all Canadians. At the same time, we are protecting natural landscapes and ecosystems through A Force of Nature: Canada's Strategy to Protect Nature, helping to support cleaner air and healthier communities for current and future generations.

"There are also steps individuals can take to protect their health from air pollution, including:

Checking air quality information on the WeatherCAN app before going outside

Setting air quality alerts to stay informed of changing conditions

Limiting outdoor activity during periods of high air pollution

Improving indoor air quality by using carbon monoxide alarms and high-quality air filtration or portable air cleaners

Consulting a health care professional if concerned about air quality impacts, particularly for those with heart or lung conditions

"Everyone deserves clean air to breathe, and we all have a role to play. On this Clean Air Day, we encourage Canadians to learn more about air pollution, understand how government actions are improving air quality, and take steps to protect their health."

SOURCE Environment and Climate Change Canada

Contacts: Keean Nembhard, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of the Environment, Climate Change and Nature, 343-552-2387, [email protected]; Alexandre Bergeron, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Health, [email protected]; Media Relations, Environment and Climate Change Canada, 819-938-3338 or 1-844-836-7799 (toll-free), [email protected]; Media Relations, Health Canada, 613-957-2983, [email protected]