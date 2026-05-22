GATINEAU, QC, May 22, 2026 /CNW/ - The Honourable Julie Dabrusin, Minister of the Environment, Climate Change and Nature, issued the following statement today:

"Today, the world celebrates the International Day for Biological Diversity. This year's theme is Acting Locally for Global Impact.

"In Canada, acting locally for global impact begins with recognizing that biological diversity is not only part of our identity, but also one of our greatest responsibilities. From forests and fresh water to coastlines and tundra, Canada holds a significant share of the planet's remaining intact ecosystems. With 20% of the world's fresh water, nearly a quarter of the boreal forest, and the longest coastline on Earth, what Canada does at home matters far beyond our borders. Protecting nature locally is not just an environmental choice; it is a global contribution.

"That is why on March 31 of this year, Prime Minister Mark Carney announced A Force of Nature: Canada's Strategy to Protect Nature with an investment of $3.8 billion. Canada's nature strategy will protect and restore critical habitats, ensure economic development happens in harmony with our conservation efforts, and mobilize new capital for nature.

"Nature sustains our economy with nature-based sectors such as agriculture, forestry, mining, and fisheries generating roughly 7% of our gross domestic product. Wetlands absorb carbon and reduce flooding, forests stabilize soil and regulate climate, and healthy marine systems sustain fisheries and coastal communities. When these systems are protected, they strengthen food security, climate resilience, and long-term competitiveness.

"The Government of Canada's vision to protect, restore, and value nature as a foundation of prosperity and well-being translates global commitments into local action. The commitment to protect 30% of lands and waters by 2030 (30x30), aligned with the Kunming–Montréal Global Biodiversity Framework, is ambitious because of Canada's scale. Protecting 1.6 million km2 of land and more than 700,000 km2 of ocean is equivalent to conserving ecosystems larger than many countries. Each park, marine protected area, and working landscape contributes to global biodiversity outcomes.

"Central to this effort is Indigenous leadership. Indigenous peoples have stewarded these lands and waters since time immemorial, and Indigenous‑led conservation is delivering some of the largest gains toward conservation targets. Initiatives such as the Qikiqtait and Sarvarjuaq Marine Protected Areas and the Northwest Territories' Project Finance for Permanence initiative, NWT: Our Land for the Future, show how local, rights‑based stewardship can protect globally significant ecosystems while creating culturally meaningful jobs. There is no path to 30x30 without Indigenous leadership and no credible global model for conservation without partnership and respect.

"Acting locally also means building wisely. Through nature‑based solutions, regional assessments, and science‑driven planning, Canada is aligning infrastructure and economic development with conservation. Protecting high‑biodiversity and carbon‑rich areas reduces risk, safeguards investment, and ensures that growth strengthens rather than undermines natural defenses. This integrated approach demonstrates that economic development and environmental stewardship can reinforce one another.

"Finally, Canada's local actions help catalyze global change by mobilizing capital for nature. Recognizing that public funding alone is insufficient to close the growing biodiversity finance gap, Canada is seeking expert advice to explore innovative finance models and ways to better take nature into account in decision-making processes. This will help further attract private investment in nature conservation while continuing its financing commitments at home and abroad. These efforts show that protecting nature is not just a cost, it is an investment in the shared responsibility for the stability of our planet and our livelihoods.

"In a fragmented world, Canada's approach proves that whole-of-government and whole-of society collaboration can deliver results at scale. When Canada acts locally, grounded in partnership, science, and respect, it generates global impact, helping to secure healthy ecosystems and prosperity for generations to come."

SOURCE Environment and Climate Change Canada

Contacts: Keean Nembhard, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of the Environment, Climate Change and Nature, 343-552-2387, [email protected]; Media Relations, Environment and Climate Change Canada, 819-938-3338 or 1-844-836-7799 (toll-free), [email protected]