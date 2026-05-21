DARTMOUTH, NS, May 21, 2026 /CNW/ - As the hurricane season approaches, Canadians can as always count on Environment and Climate Change Canada's modern forecasting systems to provide timely and reliable alerts for hurricanes and tropical storms. These early warnings allow people to take action to protect themselves, their families, and their property.

The hurricane season runs from June 1 to November 30, and this year, activity levels are expected to be below average, with 8 to 14 named storms, 3 to 6 hurricanes, and 1 to 3 major hurricanes in the North Atlantic. This prediction is primarily due to the expected development and strengthening of El Niño in the Pacific Ocean. While Atlantic water temperatures are expected to remain quite warm, this Pacific weather pattern can limit storm formation.

Meteorologists at Environment and Climate Change Canada's Canadian Hurricane Centre conduct continuous monitoring and hazard prediction throughout hurricane season. They focus on storms with the potential to affect Canada and its waters, track storm paths, predict intensity, and issue warnings. They also support provincial and territorial partners and emergency management officials to lessen the impacts of tropical cyclones and hurricanes in Canadian communities.

Despite the below average forecast, Environment and Climate Change Canada encourages Canadians to prepare ahead of time, because even a single storm can have significant impacts. It is now more important than ever to get prepared. Find safety planning tips, track maps, and get other useful information at Canada.ca/hurricanes; access current forecasts and alerts on Canada.ca/weather; and download the WeatherCAN app (available for Android and iOS devices).

Quotes

"Keeping Canadians safe during the hurricane season is a top priority. Our world-leading forecasting and monitoring systems help ensure timely and reliable alerts, giving people the information they need to take early action and reduce the potential impacts of these powerful storms on lives and property."

– The Honourable Julie Dabrusin, Minister of the Environment, Climate Change and Nature

Quick facts

Over the past 40 years, scientists have seen more intense hurricanes, and climate change is expected to increase the strength of the most powerful storms worldwide.

On average, three or four tropical cyclone events impact Canada each hurricane season--one or two making impact on Canadian soil, and two or three threatening offshore waters. Hurricanes are typically of greater concern later in the season.

Hurricane Fiona in 2022 was the most costly extreme weather event ever recorded in Atlantic Canada in terms of insured damages (source).

Human-caused climate change is raising the temperature of the ocean and may have intensified hurricane activity over the Atlantic Ocean.

Atlantic Canada has five weather radar stations operating in Chipman, New Brunswick; Gore and Marion Bridge, Nova Scotia; and Holyrood and Marble Mountain, Newfoundland and Labrador. Each of these state-of-the-art radars have dual-polarization technology and an extended range of 330 kilometres.

Canada's colour-coded weather alerts make it easy to quickly understand the severity of extreme weather--including hurricanes and tropical storms--and the expected risks at a glance.

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SOURCE Environment and Climate Change Canada

Contacts: Media Relations: Environment and Climate Change Canada, 819-938-3338 or 1-844-836-7799 (toll-free), [email protected]