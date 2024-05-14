"Our teams have been tirelessly working towards finding solutions to decarbonize our business in Canada," says David Redfern, president and CEO, Lafarge Canada (East). "This new recycled minerals clinker combines operational excellence with circular construction, building new and green from what is considered old and waste. This is a great example of how far we can go - the local team at Brookfield is certainly setting the tone for the industry in Canada."

Over the past year, Lafarge Canada, Geocycle Canada, and the Holcim Group Innovation Centre have been collaborating on a 100% circular production of clinker at the Brookfield Plant. The new production method involves substitution of virgin raw materials with lower carbon options from waste sources and utilization of fuels from materials otherwise destined for landfill. The positive industrial trial was performed in February and cement from this clinker will be produced in spring for further testing and development of the technology.

"This new clinker product will be used to produce a 100% recycled cement during this pilot, which will in turn be employed in ready mix concrete operations to produce a 100% recycled concrete product - advancing decarbonization and circular construction in Nova Scotia," explains Andrew Stewart, Vice President, Cement, Lafarge Canada (East).

In order to be able to produce 100% recycled material clinker, Geocycle Canada collaborated with waste and by-products generators in Nova Scotia to secure a solution that contained the necessary components. "Our Green Growth goals are repurposing industrial waste and by-products for the very foundations of our homes and other buildings, and this is how we contribute to the circular economy, " says Sophie Wu, Head of Geocycle North America.

In 2022, Holcim's Altkirch plant (France) was the first cement manufacturing facility in the world to produce clinker made entirely of recycled minerals. This year, the successful trial in Nova Scotia is a further testament to the company's global commitment to business decarbonization and investment in circular construction.

Lafarge Canada is the largest provider of innovative and sustainable building solutions in Canada, including aggregates, cement, ready mix and precast concrete, asphalt and paving, road and civil construction. We have over 6,900 employees and 400 sites across the country, and as an affiliate of Holcim, Lafarge Canada is driven by the Group's purpose to build progress for people and the planet.

Holcim's 63,448 employees are on a mission to decarbonize building while improving living standards for all. We empower our customers to build better with less, with a broad range of low-carbon and circular solutions, from ECOPact® to ECOPlanet®. Through innovative systems, from Elevate's roofing to PRB's insulation, Holcim makes buildings more sustainable in use, driving energy efficiency and green retrofitting. With sustainability at the core of our strategy, we are on the way to becoming a net-zero company with 1.5°C targets validated by SBTi.

In a world of increasing population and rising urbanization, Geocycle provides sustainable solutions to municipalities and industries by transforming waste into resources: recycling, when possible, while valorizing non-recyclable materials. As a dedicated part of Holcim Group, we operate globally and offer large-scale and scientifically proven recovery and recycling solutions. We set industry leading standards, foster industrial symbiosis and provide peace of mind to our partners for achieving their own sustainability targets. We strive to achieve zero waste of resources, which leads to decarbonization, circular economy and building progress for people and the planet. www.geocycle.com/

Holcim is a global leader in innovative and sustainable building solutions with net sales of CHF 27.0 billion in 2023. Driven by our purpose to build progress for people and the planet, our 63,448 employees are on a mission to decarbonize building, while improving living standards for all. We empower our customers across all regions to build better with less, with a broad range of low-carbon and circular solutions, from ECOPact and ECOPlanet to our circular technology platform ECOCycle®. Through innovative systems, from Elevate roofing to PRB insulation, Holcim makes buildings more sustainable in use, driving energy efficiency and green retrofitting. With sustainability at the core of our strategy, we are on the way to becoming a net-zero company with 1.5°C targets validated by SBTi.

