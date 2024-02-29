STE-ADÈLE, QC, Feb. 29, 2024 /CNW/ - In a precedent-setting move in Quebec, engineering firm Équipe Laurence has opened the doors of its new Sainte-Adèle campus to the first cohort of 15 Cégep de Saint-Jérôme students enrolled in the college's very first session in Civil Engineering Technical Drafting. According to Alexandre Latour, President of Équipe Laurence, the initiative is the result of a solid partnership between the Cégep de Saint-Jérôme and Équipe Laurence.

The new students embarked on their new training course with conviction and enthusiasm (CNW Group/Équipe Laurence)

This new cohort of students, in search of cutting-edge training, will graduate with an Attestation of Collegial Studies (ACS) in drafting specialized in civil engineering. At the end of the program, they will be able to work as draftspersons specialized in civil engineering. "This new work-based program is a perfect illustration of the proactive and effective collaboration between industry and educational institutions," said Mr. Latour, emphasizing that this new academic path opens the way to career opportunities that provide rapid access to the specialized job market, with excellent prospects for career advancement.

For the company's management, this unprecedented situation is likely to help alleviate the labour shortage affecting this particular sector of the civil engineering industry. As soon as they have completed their training, these graduates will be able to handle the fundamental concepts related to their functions, whether they concern buildings, engineering structures or civil engineering infrastructures. In practice, these new graduates will be able to interpret overall plans, design, produce drawings and use a computer to carry out all the tasks performed by a technical draftsman. They will also be able to estimate the quantities of building materials required for a specific project.

Like the other training programs offered by the Cégep de Saint-Jérôme, this short-term credit program was set up for adults in career transition, in response to the specific realities of the job market in the greater Laurentian region.

The president of Équipe Laurence expressed his conviction that such daily immersion of students in an active professional environment is the ideal springboard for preparing them to assume their future roles.

Finally, Mr. Latour expressed his conviction that this new college program, long called for by key players in the field, will benefit all stakeholders in the greater Laurentian region in the medium and long term.

SOURCE Équipe Laurence

For further information: Source: Alexandre Latour, Eng., President and CEO; Contact: Alexandre Dumas, 514 898-4636 (cell), [email protected]