The Government of Canada supports the arts in northwest New Brunswick

EDMUNDSTON, NB, Sept. 30, 2020 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada believes in the importance of cultural institutions and their impact on the lives of Canadians. Arts and culture are at the heart of our identity, and live shows in performance venues and arts centres provide unforgettable moments for both artists and audiences.

Today, René Arseneault, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages (Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency and Official Languages) and Member of Parliament (Madawaska–Restigouche), announced $249,000 in funding for Edmundston's Centre des arts La petite église. He made this announcement on behalf of the Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Canadian Heritage.

The funding will be used for renovations to three cultural spaces managed by the Centre des arts La petite église. Sound and lighting equipment will be installed at the Salle Léo-Poulin and at the Centre des arts La petite église. In addition, the exterior dome of Place l'Hôtel-de-ville will be renovated and modernized to continue presenting shows in accordance with physical distancing standards.

The Government of Canada is providing this amount through the Canada Cultural Spaces Fund.

Quotes

"Arts and culture are a part of who we are as Canadians. Cultural events and shows take us on journeys and allow us to dream, regardless of where we are. Our government knows that the past year has been difficult for artists, creators, producers and many others. That's why I'm proud that we are supporting organizations like the Centre des arts La petite église, which give us an opportunity to experience magical moments with family and friends. The funding provided for the centre will enable Madawaska residents to benefit from cultural spaces that are tailored to today's needs."

—The Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Canadian Heritage

"Our government understands the importance of arts and culture to a community and the economic spinoff from these sectors. Madawaska is steeped in culture and has many artists, artisans and creators. This funding will help the Centre des arts La petite église keep providing residents of Edmundston and neighbouring areas with unforgettable experiences, while stimulating the local economy."

—René Arseneault, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages (Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency and Official Languages) and Member of Parliament (Madawaska–Restigouche)

"The Centre des arts La petite église d'Edmundston is proud to launch this project that will provide adequate spaces to hold high-quality and diverse professional artistic events. In addition, these funds will ensure the development and retention of local artists, as well as technical professionals in the entertainment industry, by giving them access to professional venues and quality equipment."

—Christine Lavoie, Director, Centre des arts La petite église d'Edmundston

Quick Facts

The Centre des arts La petite église d'Edmundston is a non-profit organization responsible for the majority of professional programming in Edmundston, New Brunswick. It is considered the most important cultural presenter in the province's northwest region.

The organization has an agreement with the City of Edmundston, the Board of Education of the District scolaire francophone du Nord-Ouest and the Department of Education to manage the programming of Salle Léo-Poulin, a 750-seat auditorium at Cité des jeunes A.-M.-Sormany high school.

The organization has also had an agreement since 2014 with the City of Edmundston to manage the programming of a number of cultural venues, including the Centre des arts La petite église, a space dedicated to the creation and production of arts with a 100-seat performance hall, and the exterior dome of Place l'Hôtel-de-ville.

The Canada Cultural Spaces Fund supports the improvement of physical conditions for arts, heritage, culture and creative innovation. The fund supports renovation and construction projects, the acquisition of specialized equipment and feasibility studies related to cultural spaces.

