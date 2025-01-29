GATINEAU, QC, Jan. 29, 2025 /CNW/ -

On Wednesday, January 22, 2025, the Chief Electoral Officer of Canada , Stéphane Perrault, received official notice from the Speaker of the House of Commons that the seat for Honoré- Mercier ( Quebec ) is vacant.





According to the Parliament of Canada Act, if a vacancy occurs less than nine months before the fixed date for a general election, no by-election is called and the seat remains vacant until the general election.





if a vacancy occurs less than nine months before the fixed date for a general election, no by-election is called and the seat remains vacant until the general election. As the next general election must take place by October 20, 2025, no by-election will be held to fill this vacant seat.

Elections Canada is an independent, non-partisan agency that reports directly to Parliament.

