A Federal Seat is Vacant in Honoré-Mercier Français

News provided by

Elections Canada

Jan 29, 2025, 09:43 ET

GATINEAU, QC, Jan. 29, 2025 /CNW/ -

  • On Wednesday, January 22, 2025, the Chief Electoral Officer of Canada, Stéphane Perrault, received official notice from the Speaker of the House of Commons that the seat for Honoré-Mercier (Quebec) is vacant.

  • According to the Parliament of Canada Act, if a vacancy occurs less than nine months before the fixed date for a general election, no by-election is called and the seat remains vacant until the general election.

  • As the next general election must take place by October 20, 2025, no by-election will be held to fill this vacant seat.

Elections Canada is an independent, non-partisan agency that reports directly to Parliament.

