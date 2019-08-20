A Federal Seat is Vacant in Calgary Forest Lawn

GATINEAU, QC, Aug. 20, 2019 /CNW/ -

On Thursday, August 15, 2019 the Chief Electoral Officer, Stéphane Perrault, received official notice from the Speaker of the House of Commons that the seat for Calgary Forest Lawn ( Alberta ) is vacant.

the Chief Electoral Officer, Stéphane Perrault, received official notice from the Speaker of the House of Commons that the seat for Calgary ( ) is vacant. This vacancy occurred less than nine months before a fixed-date general election. Therefore, no by-election will be held for Calgary Forest Lawn before the general election date, which was fixed under the Canada Elections Act for October 21, 2019 .

for . The Elections Modernization Act received Royal Assent on December 13, 2018 . It includes an amendment to the Parliament of Canada Act that prohibits by-elections for vacancies that occur less than nine months before a fixed-date general election. That amendment, along with a number of others, came into force on January 19, 2019 , via a notice by the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) in the Canada Gazette.

Elections Canada is an independent, non-partisan agency that reports directly to Parliament.

