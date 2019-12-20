A day of festivities to celebrate reaching 20 million passengers at YUL

"20 million passengers welcomed, 152 direct destinations, a 4-Star rating under the Skytrax World Airport Star Rating program, a new brand image, construction projects valued at $2.5 billion underway: 2019 will have been a great year for YUL," said Philippe Rainville, President and CEO of Aéroports de Montréal. "This very special day is being dedicated to our passengers to thank them for helping to make YUL the international airport we know today. Thanks to the excellent work of the entire airport community, we will continue our efforts to enhance the passenger experience and offer them services that always surpass their expectations."

An average of 55,000 travellers per day are expected at YUL during the holiday season. To make their visit to the airport as pleasant as possible, ADM is suggesting a few tips.

About Aéroports de Montréal

ADM Aéroports de Montréal is the airport authority for the Greater Montréal area responsible for the management, operation and development of YUL Montréal-Trudeau International Airport and YMX International Aerocity of Mirabel.

