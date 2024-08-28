A DARK DAY FOR CANADIAN SMOKERS LOOKING TO QUIT

ZONNIC now only available in pharmacies as a result of new federal government rules

MONTREAL, Aug. 28, 2024 /CNW/ - As of today, smoking cessation nicotine pouches will only be available in pharmacies across the country because of an unprecedented Ministerial Order that targets nicotine pouches while leaving other smoking cessation products widely available.

"Today is a devastating day for Canadians who wish to quit smoking. In an extreme abuse of power, the Minister of Health, Mark Holland, has unilaterally imposed new rules on our smoking cessation product, ZONNIC" said Eric Gagnon, Vice President, Corporate and Regulatory Affairs at Imperial Tobacco Canada (ITCAN). "These rules do not apply to any other smoking cessation product and singling-out ZONNIC is a personal attack on our company by Minister Holland and will only make it more difficult for adult smokers to quit."

The government's role is to ensure a product is safe and effective, not to influence consumer choice by favouring certain products within a category. Perhaps the new regulations should not be a surprise. One of the main pharmaceutical companies in the Nicotine Replacement Therapy (NRT) market had at least five meetings with the Minister's Office and Health Canada following the launch of ZONNIC1. ITCAN was repeatedly denied any audience with the Minister's Office.

In addition, a Public Opinion Research (POR #077-23) conducted by Health Canada in January 2024 and shared in the Regulatory Impact Analysis Statement accompanying the Ministerial Order, confirmed awareness of a well-known illegal product as a nicotine pouch brand by young people in Canada. Unlike ZONNIC, which is the only brand authorized by Health Canada, this illegal product is not approved for sale but is still being sold. When participants were asked about advertising for nicotine pouches, very few mentioned ZONNIC. Instead, they predominantly recognized the widely known illegal brand.

"Health Canada is well aware that the nicotine pouch market is already being overtaken by illicit sellers. There are already multiple active online and specialty shops selling nicotine pouches. These will not disappear with the ministerial order. In fact, illicit sales will continue to increase," added Mr. Gagnon.

The minister repeatedly emphasized his commitment to protecting youth, yet the ministerial order contains no provisions addressing youth. Despite the fact that the product license doesn't require it, ITCAN has gone above and beyond by ensuring ZONNIC was stored behind the counter at retail and sold after proper age verification since day one. It's perplexing that Minister Holland lacks confidence in responsible retailers when it comes to selling nicotine pouches, especially given their proven track record in handling other adult products such as tobacco and alcohol.

"We will, of course, comply with the new order and have instructed our convenience stores, gas stations, and grocery stores partners to remove ZONNIC. We will support our pharmacy partners diligently as they are now on the front line of smoking cessation counseling," concluded Mr. Gagnon.

1 Based on information posted by the Commissioner of Lobbying.

