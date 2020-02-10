A Constellation of Stars: Four Seasons Continues to Earn Praise for its Diverse Portfolio of Dining Experiences, Now with 29 Michelin Stars at 20 Restaurants Worldwide

"Exceptional dining continues to be at the heart of Four Seasons," says Christian Clerc , President, Global Operations, Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts. "More than ever, global travellers and locals are searching for one-of-a-kind culinary experiences, and our incredible chefs, mixologists and sommeliers are meeting this desire head on with unmatched creativity and passion, redefining the restaurant and bar offering at Four Seasons worldwide."

"This year's honour by the renowned Michelin Guide is a testament to the global strength, talent and diversity of our teams," continues Clerc. "We are incredibly proud of the talented craftspeople whose dedication to innovation and creativity bring the Four Seasons experience to life at our growing collection of restaurants, bars and lounges."

Continuing its celebration of great food and drink, Four Seasons also recently introduced #FSMasterdish, highlighting the dishes and drinks that are most loved and photographed by its guests, along with the culinary innovators who create them. Each #FSMasterdish showcases flavour mastery, passion and technique, representing some of Four Seasons most iconic menu items. Firmly solidifying the company's commitment to exceptional restaurants and bars, #FSMasterdish provides an additional stage for many of Four Seasons Michelin-starred chefs to create, connecting them to guests, followers and locals from around the world.

Michelin Guide France 2020

Just released in January 2020, the latest edition of the world's most anticipated culinary guide brought special recognition to the culinary team at the legendary Four Seasons Hotel George V, Paris, in addition to an incredible five Michelin stars encompassing all three of its restaurants under the leadership of Executive Chef Christian Le Squer.

Eric Beaumard, the formidable Restaurant Director of Le Cinq***, who is celebrating his 20th anniversary with Four Seasons, received a special Michelin Sommelier Award, while Chef Simone Zanoni was named in the important Sustainable Gastronomy Category for his commitment to green practices at Le George*. In addition, Michael Bartocetti maintained his Passion Dessert selection. Rounding out the accolades in Paris, Chef Alan Taudon maintained the Michelin star at L'Orangerie*.

In the country where the Michelin Guide originated, Four Seasons continues to offer the very best culinary experiences with additional accolades on the French Riviera at Grand-Hôtel du Cap-Ferrat, A Four Seasons Hotel, where Executive Chef Yoric Tièche and his team have once again earned a star for the beloved hotel's signature dining experience Le Cap* .

In Megève in the French Alps, Executive Chef Julien Gatillon and his team have retained their Michelin Guide rating with two stars for Le 1920** , located inside Four Seasons Hotel Megève. At Les Chalets du Mont d'Arbois (reopened in late 2019 as a Four Seasons hotel), Prima* and the team led by Chef Nicolas Hensinger also holds a star, making this year-round holiday region a leading culinary destination as well.

Michelin Guide Hong Kong and Macau 2020

Four Seasons Hotel Hong Kong is home to the first Michelin-starred Cantonese restaurant in the world, and now, more than 15 years later, it continues to set records with the distinction of having the most Michelin stars under one hotel roof . Must-try dining experiences include Lung King Heen*** under the visionary leadership of Chinese Executive Chef Chan Yan Tak ; Caprice*** , the signature French dining experience led by Chef de Cuisine Guilluame Galliot ; and the intimate Sushi Saito** with Chef Ikuya Kobayashi leading the team.

Also in the same edition, Chef Cheung Chi Choi and the team at Zi Yat Heen* at Four Seasons Hotel Macao have once again earned a star.

More Michelin Stars in China and Across Asia

The exciting debut of the Michelin Guide in Beijing in late 2019 was cause for celebration in the kitchens of Four Seasons Hotel Beijing, with Italian dining sensation Mio* and high-style Cantonese restaurant Cai Yi Xuan* and Chef Li Qiang and his team each earning one star.

Earlier in 2019, Chinese Executive Chef Mai Zhi Xiong and the team at Yu Yue Heen* at Four Seasons Hotel Guangzhou again earned the praise of Michelin inspectors, while two restaurants in Shanghai were cited by Michelin with special recommendations: Chef Wayne Wang's Si Ji Xuan at Four Seasons Hotel Shanghai, and Chef Simon Choi's Shàng-Xí at Four Seasons Hotel Pudong, Shanghai.

In Asia, Jiang-Nan Chun* , the authentic Cantonese dining experience presented by Chef Tim Lam at Four Seasons Hotel Singapore, retained its star for the second year in 2019. Yu Yuan* and the team led by Chef de Cuisine Koo Kwok Fai at Four Seasons Hotel Seoul, and Sushi Waikon* by consulting Master Chef Rei Masuda at Four Seasons Hotel Kyoto also rank with one star each.

More Michelin Stars in Europe and the United States

Elsewhere in Europe, French Chef Anne-Sophie Pic's London flagship, La Dame de Pic London** at Four Seasons Hotel London at Ten Trinity Square, continues to raise the bar, earning its second star in late 2019.

Executive Chef and Food and Beverage Director Vito Mollica continues to champion local producers at Il Palagio* at Four Seasons Hotel Firenze, while Executive Chef Massimiliano Sena , leading Il Lago* within Four Seasons Hotel des Bergues Geneva, also retained Michelin star rating in 2019.

As the culinary tour of Four Seasons circles the globe, the much-anticipated return of the Michelin Guide to Los Angeles in 2019 also heralded the return to the list the original CUT by Wolfgang Puck* restaurant, located within Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel and led by Chef de Cuisine Hilary Henderson.

