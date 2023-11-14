QUÉBEC, Nov. 14, 2023 /CNW/ - The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) plays an important role in administering the provisions of the Immigration and Refugee Protection Act with respect to foreign workers.

Following an investigation conducted by the CBSA in Québec City, Madani El-Behi and Musavye Adelald appeared on October 13 at the Québec City courthouse, where they pleaded guilty for having hired 71 workers who did not hold work permits in Canada. These workers, hired from September 2021 to July 2022, were working primarily in the agrifood industry.

Mr. El-Behi and Mr. Adelald were charged following the execution of nine search warrants in various locations: the placement agency belonging to the two individuals, the companies to which the agency provided workers and the vehicle of Musavye Adelald. There, investigators found a great deal of incriminating evidence at these locations, including $90,000 in cash, seized as suspected proceeds of crime. Six of these warrants were executed on July 29, 2022, and the other three were executed on February 15, 2023.

This Canada Border Services Agency investigation began in July 2021.

The individuals received a 12-month suspended prison sentence each, as well as 120 and 180 hours of community service.

"The charges announced today by the Canada Border Services Agency reflect our commitment to maintaining the country's immigration system. We investigate people who illegally hire foreign workers and hold them responsible."

– Annie Beauséjour, Regional Director General, Quebec Region , Canada Border Services Agency

The CBSA is responsible for identifying, investigating and prosecuting people and organizations that violate the Customs Act and the Immigration and Refugee Protection Act .

and the Members of the public are encouraged to report suspicious immigration activities to the CBSA by calling 1-888-502-9060.

For more information on cross-border currency reporting, visit the CBSA website on currency declaration.

