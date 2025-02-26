A CAREER IN MENTAL HEALTH: STUDENT MEMBERSHIPS IN THE BC ASSOCIATION OF CLINICAL COUNSELLORS (BCACC) SURPASS 1,000

Promises to address growing demand for quality mental health services

VICTORIA, BC, Feb. 26, 2025 /CNW/ - In January this year, the BC Association of Clinical Counsellors saw student memberships cross the 1,000 mark. This development is indicative of the increasing popularity of mental health as a career at a time when the demand for mental health services in BC is at an all-time high.

Student members are expected to become RCCs and meet the demand for mental health services in BC (CNW Group/BC Association of Clinical Counsellors)

Currently, the BCACC invites applications from students enrolled in a master's degree program at an accredited institution in a field of study prescribed by the BCACC. Once confirmed, student members have the opportunity to network and interact with seasoned clinical counsellors and clinical supervisors, attend training workshops and events at discounted prices, obtain professional liability insurance, and access professional opportunities in the community. After they graduate, student members can apply to become Registered Clinical Counsellors (RCCs), a title held by 85% of British Columbia's clinical counsellors/psychotherapists.

BCACC CEO, Michael Radano says "We are pleased to see more students join the association. Nurturing the next generation of clinical counsellors/psychotherapists through curated education, networking opportunities with seasoned professionals, and exposure to our code of ethics and standards of practice is a top priority for the BCACC. We look forward to having more student members join our ranks in 2025."

BCACC: The BC Association of Clinical Counsellors (BCACC) is a not-for-profit provincial professional association founded in 1988 with more than 9000 members. BCACC advocates for the clinical counselling/psychotherapy profession and public access to mental health services. Its 8000+ Registered Clinical Counsellors (RCCs) are held to the highest standards of practice and a strict code of ethics in service and protection of the public which includes a robust complaint, inquiry, and remedial process. https://bcacc.ca

