A by-election will be held on March 17, 2025, in the electoral division of Terrebonne

QUÉBEC CITY, Feb. 11, 2025 /CNW/ - A by-election will be held on Monday, March 17, 2025, in the electoral division of Terrebonne, in the Lanaudière region. Under an order of the Gouvernement du Québec issued today, the Chief Electoral Officer, Mr. Jean-François Blanchet, is responsible for organizing the election and ensuring its integrity.

Here are some important dates in the election period:

Broadcasting, publishing or posting election-related advertising prohibited: from February 12 to 18 (election signs are allowed);

(election signs are allowed); Nomination period: from February 13 to March 1 ;

; Registration or modification period to the list of electors: from February 24 to March 13 ;

; Voting days at the office of the returning officer: March 7 and 8 and March 11 , 12 and 13;

and 8 and , 12 and 13; Advance poll days: March 9 and 10.

Working at the election

Anyone who has the right to vote in Québec may apply online to work at this election. You do not have to live in the electoral division to work there.

Young people aged 16 and 17 can also work during this election, if they are Canadian citizens and have been resident in Québec for at least six months. This work experience will give these future electors a better understanding of the polling proceedings.

Deadlines for certain voting options

Elecors who want to use certain voting options must apply before a certain deadline.

Electors who want to register to vote outside Québec, which is done by mail, must do so no later than February 26 ;

; Electors who are unable to travel for health reasons may apply to vote at home until March 3 ;

; Those wanting to register to vote in their room in a residential facility (rehabilitation centre, hospital centre, palliative care hospice or addiction resource) must do so no later than March 3 .

Political contributions

Electors can contribute up to $100 per year to each of the authorized political parties and independent candidates. From the date on which the seat of MNA (member of the National Assembly) became vacant until April 16, electors in the Terrebonne electoral division can also contribute up to an additional $100. Therefore, they can contribute up to $200 in 2025, unless they have already made an additional contribution in 2024 for the upcoming by-election.

Information on by-elections in Québec and on the Terrebonne electoral division

The Election Act stipulates that the government must order a by-election when an MNA (member of the National Assembly) seat in the Assemblée nationale becomes vacant more than six months before the date of the next general elections. The government must issue the order instituting the by-election no later than six months after the vacancy of the seat.

stipulates that the government must order a by-election when an MNA (member of the National Assembly) seat in the Assemblée nationale becomes vacant more than six months before the date of the next general elections. The government must issue the order instituting the by-election no later than six months after the vacancy of the seat. The MNA (member of the National Assembly) seat in the Terrebonne electoral division became vacant on September 5, 2024 .

electoral division became vacant on . For the October 3, 2022 , provincial general election, more than 60,000 people were registered on the list of electors in the Terrebonne electoral division. The voter turnout was 71.19%; across Québec, it was 66.15%.

, provincial general election, more than 60,000 people were registered on the list of electors in the Terrebonne electoral division. The voter turnout was 71.19%; across Québec, it was 66.15%. The last by-election in Terrebonne was held on January 18, 1965 . Voter turnout was 35.98%.

was held on . Voter turnout was 35.98%. An information sheet on the Terrebonne electoral division can be found on the Élections Québec website (electionsquebec.qc.ca).

About Élections Québec

Élections Québec is a non-partisan and independent institution striving to ensure the integrity, transparency, and reliability of elections and to contribute to the vitality of the Québec democracy.

Our website includes a section for the media . In addition to our press releases, you will find information on topics of interest to journalists, including the publication of election results and our election glossary .

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive our press releases by email.

SOURCE Élections Québec

Source: Media Relations Department, Élections Québec, 418-644-3320 or 1-888-870-3320, [email protected]