QUÉBEC CITY, March 14, 2025 /CNW/ - The Chief Electoral Officer, Mr. Jean-François Blanchet, invites the electors of the Terrebonne electoral division to vote in large numbers on Monday, March 17, between 9:30 a.m. and 8 p.m. Already, 8,234 people (13.40% of electors) have voted at advance polls.

Exercise the right to vote

Twenty-four polling locations will be open on election day. To find out where to go, Terrebonne electors can consult the yellow card they received in the mail. The information is also available on the Élections Québec website and by telephone, at 1-888-ELECTION (1-888-353-2846).

To vote, electors must present an identity document. The health insurance card, driver's licence and Canadian passport are part of the accepted identification documents. The yellow card that the electors received by mail is not a valid identification document. However, they can bring it with them at the polling location, so that election officers can direct them to the right place more quickly.

Accessibility to the vote

Twenty-three of the 24 polling places meet all of the accessibility evaluation criteria. Mobility impaired persons can check whether their polling location is accessible on the yellow card they received by mail. They can also check the accessibility criteria of their polling location on the Élections Québec website. If necessary, they may contact the returning officer to vote at another location.

Many measures have been put in place to facilitate the exercise of the right to vote by all electors.

Four hours to vote

On election day, employers must allow their employees who have the right to vote in the Terrebonne electoral division to go to the polls. If they so request, their employer must grant them at least four hours to vote between 9:30 a.m. and 8 p.m., i.e., during the opening hours of polling stations.

Reporting of election results

On March 17, the election results will be reported on the Élections Québec website after polling locations close. They will be updated as ballot papers are counted. The results released on election night are preliminary; the official results will be announced a few days later, following the addition of the votes and once the deadline to apply for a judicial recount has passed.

Awakening the interest of future generations of electors

Young people aged 16 and 17 will be part of the election officers

At the two polling locations located at Armand-Corbeil High School, 16- and 17-year-old students will make up the majority of the election officers. It is a great opportunity for these future electors to familiarize themselves, live, with the organization of a voting day, while at the same time gaining valuable work experience.

Small polling stations

At all polling locations, children will be able to vote at a small polling station specially designed for them. They will be able to experience democracy in a fun and concrete way by answering the question What's most important for you? They will be offered four answer choices:

a) Helping others

b) Being respected

c) Express your ideas

d) Being different

The small polling station is designed to stimulate family discussion and interest in voting and democracy. This activity is offered in French only. The results for small polling stations will be posted on the Élections Québec website a few days after the election.

Behind the scenes of an election

Another Élections Québec democracy education initiative will allow high school students to go behind the scenes of the election. On March 17, students from the Collège Saint-Sacrement and École secondaire des Rives will have a front-row seat to observe the steps involved in the smooth operation of a provincial election. At various polling locations, they will witness the work of the people who make such an operation possible.

Terrebonne electoral division

For the October 3, 2022, provincial general election, more than 60,000 people were registered on the list of electors in the Terrebonne electoral division. The voter turnout was 71.19%; across Québec, it was 66.15%.

The last by-election in Terrebonne was held on January 18, 1965. Voter turnout was 35.98%.

More than 61,450 people are on the electoral list for this by-election.

There are nine candidates. You can consult the list on the Élections Québec website.

