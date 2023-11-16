A Bright and Energizing Investment for Oakville, Ontario

OAKVILLE, ON, Nov. 16, 2023 /CNW/ - The Oakville Trafalgar Community Centre (OTCC) is more energy efficient and costs less to run with the installation of a solar power system on the community centre and parking garage roof. Thanks to the combined investment of more than $1.6 million from the federal government and the Town of Oakville – and announced by Anita Anand, President of the Treasury Board and Member of Parliament for Oakville, and His Worship Rob Burton, Mayor of the Town of Oakville – this project has reduced the facility's greenhouse gas emissions and fuel consumption and provides the community with an environmentally friendly place to come together.

With an installation of more than 1,300 solar panels, the project is expected to generate at least 660 megawatt-hours per year. These improvements are expected to reduce the facility's energy consumption by an estimated 43 per cent and greenhouse gas emissions by 19.9 tonnes annually.

These sustainable upgrades at this facility are not only helping reduce costs, but also increasing the town's resiliency to the changing climate and helping it reach its energy management goals.

Quotes

"Investments in green energy and environmentally friendly infrastructure is vital for the well-being of our communities and for the generations of residents to come. The installation of a solar power system to the Oakville Trafalgar Community Centre will aid the facility in lowering operational costs and reducing greenhouse gas emissions, while creating a sustainable and welcoming environment for the community."

The Honourable Anita Anand, President of the Treasury Board, Member of Parliament for Oakville, on behalf of the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"Improvements to community centres such as the Oakville Trafalgar Community Centre emphasize the importance of healthy lifestyles and environments by providing a space to gather, play, and socialize in an environmentally friendly way. The Government of Canada continues to invest in green infrastructure that will create a more sustainable community for generations to come."

Pam Damoff, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Member of Parliament for Oakville North - Burlington

"Oakville is grateful to the Government of Canada for partnering with the Town of Oakville to add solar panels to the Oakville Trafalgar Community Centre and helping us reach our target of becoming a Net Zero carbon corporation by 2050."

Rob Burton, Mayor of the Town of Oakville

Quick facts

The federal government invested $1,006,489 in this project through the Green and Inclusive Community Buildings program (GICB) and the Town of Oakville is contributing $663,919 .

in this project through the Green and Inclusive Community Buildings program (GICB) and the is contributing . The GICB program aims to improve the places Canadians work, learn, play, live, and come together by cutting pollution, reducing costs, and supporting thousands of good jobs. Through green and other upgrades to existing public community buildings and new builds in underserved communities, the GICB program helps ensure community facilities are inclusive, accessible, and have a long service life, while also helping Canada move towards its net-zero objectives by 2050.

move towards its net-zero objectives by 2050. At least 10 percent of funding is allocated to projects serving First Nations, Inuit, and Métis communities, including Indigenous populations in urban centres.

The GICB program was created in support of Canada's Strengthened Climate Plan: a Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy. It is supporting the Plan's first pillar through the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions, the increase of energy efficiency, and helping develop higher resilience to climate change. The program is providing $1.5 billion over five years towards green and accessible retrofits, repairs, or upgrades.

For more information, please visit the Infrastructure Canada website.

Associated Links

Green and Inclusive Community Buildings:

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/gicb-bcvi/index-eng.html

Strengthened Climate Plan:

https://www.canada.ca/en/services/environment/weather/climatechange/climate-plan/climate-plan-overview.html

Federal infrastructure investments in ON

Infrastructure Canada - Infrastructure in Ontario

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn

Web: Infrastructure Canada

SOURCE Infrastructure Canada

For further information: Contacts: For more information (media only), please contact: Micaal Ahmed, Communications Manager, Office of the Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities, 343-598-3920, [email protected]; Media Relations, Infrastructure Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, Email: [email protected]; Julia Le, Senior Strategic Advisor, Strategic Initiatives & Communications, Town of Oakville, [email protected]