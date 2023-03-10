A book with international scope on boreal forests produced by UQAT

ROUYN-NORANDA, QC, March 10, 2023 /CNW/ - The Université du Québec en Abitibi-Témiscamingue (UQAT) announces the publication of a major book on managing boreal forests in the context of climate change. Boreal Forests in the Face of Climate Change | Sustainable Management was recently released by Springer Publishing as part of a series of works aimed at addressing environmental issues. Edited by two professors from UQAT's Forest Research Institute, i.e. Miguel Montoro Girona and Yves Bergeron, and by Sylvie Gauthier (Laurentian forestry Center) et Hubert Morin (Université du Québec à Chicoutimi), this book contains 31 chapters written by 148 authors from 20 countries. Nearly a dozen scientists from UQAT participated in the writing of this book, which will certainly become a reference in sustainable forest management.

Challenges for the Sustainable Management of the Boreal Forest Under Climate Change | Miguel Montoro Girona (CNW Group/Université du Québec en Abitibi-Témiscamingue (UQAT))

The importance of ensuring the boreal forest sustainability

Several years ago, Miguel Montoro Girona had the idea of writing a book bringing together forest scientists from around the world. "Today we face the challenge of managing forest ecosystems in the context of global climate change and the chapters in this book identify, among other things, the potential conceptual improvements and adjustments needed to meet the challenge of future global change," says Professor Montoro Girona. Almost five years later, the book is finally finished!

In recent decades, the way in which the boreal forest was managed has been reviewed due to increasing concerns about the impacts of forest management on ecosystem functioning, loss of biodiversity and changing social and cultural values towards forests. However, forests are increasingly affected by the cumulative effects of past management and by disturbances from other industries. Because of their high latitude location, boreal forests are undergoing rapid climate change, making it urgent to review and adapt our management practices. Its ecological role is also crucial on a global scale, since it represents the second largest biome in the world.

This book aims to revise the principles of forest ecosystem management in terms of silviculture, natural disturbances, biodiversity, ecological restoration, and social issues to ensure that managed forests remain resilient to future changes. The book provides a new framework, in collaboration with researchers from all regions of the boreal forest, that highlights new questions for the scientific community, challenges to be met, and new developments in innovative forest management solutions.

A fundamental work with an invaluable collaboration

This book contains the expertise and reflections of 148 scientists from Sweden, Germany, China, Finland, France, Norway, United States, Russia, Switzerland, and other countries with the participation of high-level organizations such as the Swedish University of Agricultural Sciences, Wageningen University, Harvard University, as well as NASA experts. Outstanding scientists from various Canadian universities also participated, including the University of Alberta, Université du Québec à Montréal, Université du Québec à Chicoutimi and the University of Toronto. For UQAT, six faculty members from the Forest Research Institute Fabio Gennaretti, Guillaume Grosbois, Maxence Martin, Nicole Fenton, Yves Bergeron, Miguel Montoro Girona and a professor from UQAT's School of Indigenous Studies, Hugo Asselin, collaborated on the writing of several chapters. In fact, 50% of all authors are women. The book is currently available free of charge in English on the Springer website and the publishers are planning a French version soon.

