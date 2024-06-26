A&W unveils a tropical trio of Mango Passionfruit beverages

Experience tropical bliss with the new Mango Passionfruit drinks, available for a limited time at all A&W Brew Bar® locations this summer

VANCOUVER, BC, June 26, 2024 /CNW/ - Kick off your hot summer days with a refreshing and tropical treat with the new Mango Passionfruit lineup. These delicious beverages feature the perfect blend of sweet and tangy flavours of mango and passionfruit

Canadians can enjoy the new tropical sips in three different ways: the Mango Passionfruit Smoothie, the creamy Mango Passionfruit Shake, or the refreshing Mango Passionfruit Icer. These fruity delights are here for a limited time only at A&W Brew Bar® locations across Canada, perfect for adding a tropical splash to your summer day!

Mango Passionfruit Trio (CNW Group/A&W Food Services of Canada Inc.)

• Mango Passionfruit Smoothie

A fusion of sweet mango and tart passion fruit blended with ice for a smooth and fruity flavour explosion.

• Mango Passionfruit Shake

A creamy and fruity blended shake that packs the taste of the tropics with sweet mango and tart passionfruit.

• Mango Passionfruit Icer

A refreshing sip of mango and passionfruit flavours served over ice, inspired by traditional Agua Frescas.

"When we began crafting this new Brew Bar lineup, our goal was to capture the essence of drinks you would find at a tropical summer destination," said Karan Suri, Director of Menu Development at A&W Canada. "Try the irresistibly refreshing combination of sweet mango and vibrant passionfruit."

Don't miss out on the Mango Passionfruit lineup, available at A&W Brew Bar® locations across Canada for a limited time only. Visit aw.ca/brewbar to find your nearest Brew Bar location.

About A&W Brew Bar®:

Introducing A&W Brew Bar®, your new destination for crave-worthy beverages. Meticulously crafted with premium natural ingredients, each sip of our new Brew Bar line-up takes you on a journey of irresistible taste and refreshment. Featuring frozen and hot and cold espresso-based beverages, there is a Brew Bar beverage for everyone. Find an A&W Brew Bar location near you at aw.ca/brewbar

About A&W Canada

A&W is proud to be 100% Canadian-owned and operated, and Canada's original burger chain. Home of the Burger Family, we are known for delicious classics like the Teen Burger®, hand-battered onion rings and A&W Root Beer®. You can enjoy our craveworthy burgers, breakfasts and beverages at one of our 1,000+ restaurants across the country. For more information, please visit aw.ca.

