A&W's iconic Teen Burger® gets a crunchy twist with the Ruffles® Crunch Teen Burger®

The Chip & Dip Inspiration

"My aim was to add a unique layer of texture to our Teen Burger," says Karan Suri, Director of Menu Development at A&W Canada. "Ruffles was the perfect choice for a crunchy and delicious addition. The famous ridges of Ruffles chips provide a real crunch and structure to the iconic Teen® recipe. Out of all the flavours, the cheesy notes of Ruffles Cheddar & Sour Cream paired perfectly with our Teen Burger. To complete the experience, I had to create the perfect dip for the chip, and drew inspiration from Ruffles ridged dippable chips to create the delectable creamy garlic and jalapeño aioli for our Ruffles Crunch Teen Burger."

The Ruffles Crunch Teen Burger: A perfectly seasoned grass-fed beef patty topped with a generous stack of Ruffles Cheddar & Sour Cream chips, lettuce, yellow onions, tomato, bacon, real cheddar cheese, creamy garlic and jalapeño aioli, served on a freshly toasted sesame seed bun.

The Ruffles Crunch Buddy Burger: A perfectly seasoned 1.6 oz grass-fed beef patty topped with a generous stack of Ruffles Cheddar & Sour Cream chips, lettuce, tomato, real cheddar cheese, creamy garlic and jalapeño aioli, served on a freshly toasted bun.

A Delectable Collab : A&W x Ruffles

"Having been on the A&W menu since 1961, the Teen Burger is a true Canadian classic that generations of Canadians grew up enjoying," says Susan Senecal, CEO and President of A&W Canada. "We thought collaborating with Ruffles, a brand that is equally loved by Canadians, was the perfect way to bring a modern twist to our classic Teen Burger."

"Ruffles and A&W are two of Canada's most beloved brands, so we're thrilled to join forces and bring our fans something truly special," says Jess Spaulding, Chief Marketing Officer, Frito Lay Canada. "At Ruffles, our famous ridges are all about delivering bold flavour and an unmistakable crunch, and there's no better pairing for our new Ruffles Cheddar & Sour Cream chips than the iconic A&W Teen Burger. This is a taste experience that only Ruffles and A&W could create—one we hope our fans will savour with every bite."

Visit your neighbourhood A&W today to try this cheesy and crunchy creation as it's available only for a limited time.

About A&W Canada

A&W is proud to be 100% Canadian owned and operated, and Canada's original burger chain. Home of the Burger Family, we are known for delicious classics like the Teen Burger, hand-battered onion rings and A&W Root Beer®. You can enjoy our crave-worthy burgers, breakfasts and beverages at one of our 1,000+ restaurants across the country. For more information, please visit aw.ca .

About Ruffles Canada

Ruffles is Canada's favourite ridged potato chip brand, delivering a big, iconic crunch and mouth-watering taste. Under the Frito Lay Canada portfolio, Ruffles offers something for every potato chip snack fan from coast-to-coast. To learn more about the brand, visit www.ruffles.ca .

About PepsiCo Foods Canada

PepsiCo Foods Canada is comprised of the Frito Lay Canada and Quaker Canada businesses. The company employs over 6,000 Canadians with seven manufacturing plants and sales and distribution facilities from coast to coast. Frito Lay Canada is the country's largest snack food manufacturer and the company's brands include Lay's, Doritos, Tostitos, Ruffles, Smartfood and Cheetos. The Quaker brand portfolio includes a wide range of wholesome cereals, oatmeal, rice and corn snacks and snack bars, and features other prominent brands such as Quaker Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker Harvest Crunch and Crispy Minis. For more information, please visit www.pepsico.ca.

SOURCE A&W Food Services of Canada Inc.

For Media Inquiries: Jacky Le, [email protected]