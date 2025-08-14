A&W announces retirement of Vice President, Restaurants - Neil Farmer

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 14, 2025 /CNW/ - A&W Food Services of Canada Inc. ("A&W") (TSX: AW)

Vice President, Restaurants, Neil Farmer, has announced his plans to retire on December 31, 2025 following a remarkable career with A&W. Neil started at A&W as a part-time restaurant employee while still in high school in Regina. Since that time, he has held various senior roles, all of which have been grounded in a deep understanding of restaurant operations, and building trust and collaborative relationships with A&W franchisees. Neil's leadership at A&W has been both visionary and pragmatic, and we will continue to benefit from his mentorship while we finalize succession plans within the Operations team, which will be announced in the coming months.

"The exceptional relationships we've built with our franchisees are due in no small part to Neil's transparency and human-centred leadership," said CEO Susan Senecal. "His contributions to A&W have been deeply significant, most notably in his commitment to the development of an extraordinary team of Operations executives to continue his legacy with purpose and integrity."

