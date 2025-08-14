On Thursday, August 21 A&W Canada will donate $2 from every Teen Burger sold to MS Canada

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 14, 2025 /CNW/ - A&W Burgers to Beat MS Day is back on Thursday, August 21 to support Canadians living with and affected by multiple sclerosis (MS). Since its inception, A&W's Burgers to Beat MS Day has raised more than $21.7 million in support of groundbreaking MS research and a variety of MS Canada support programs for people living with and affected by MS.

A&W Canada will donate $2 from every Teen Burger® sold on August 21st via dine-in, take-out, drive-thru or the A&W mobile app to MS Canada.

A&W Burgers to Beat MS Day (CNW Group/A&W Food Services of Canada Inc.)

Supporters can also participate in the lead up to Burgers to Beat MS Day by rounding-up your bill with any purchase at an A&W restaurant, donating online at BurgersToBeatMS.ca or through the A&W mobile app.

What: Champion A&W Burgers to Beat MS Day by ordering a Teen Burger to help raise critical funds for MS research. $2 from every Teen Burger sold across Canada on August 21 will be donated to MS Canada.

Where: A&W Restaurants; visit aw.ca/locations to find a restaurant near you.

When: Thursday, August 21, 2025; all day from open to close.

Why: Canada has one of the highest rates of MS in the world. There are more than 90,000 Canadians living with MS and on average 12 Canadians are diagnosed with MS every day. Show your support for Canadians affected by MS and help raise funds for MS research and support programs.

How: Canadians can order a Teen Burger via dine-in, take-out, drive-thru or through the A&W mobile app. Donations can also be made when ordering A&W on the UberEats app.

Show your support online and help raise awareness by posting on social media using #BurgersToBeatMS and tagging @AWCanada and @mscanadaofficial.

About A&W Canada

A&W is proud to be a Canadian company – 100% Canadian owned and operated, and one of the most trusted brands in the country. We believe in helping our customers take small, simple actions for the good of people and the planet. From serving 100% grass-fed beef, to offering reusables, and fundraising in support of Canadians living with multiple sclerosis, we strive to make a positive impact in all the communities we operate in across Canada. Home of Canada's Best Tasting Burgers, we serve Canadians coast to coast with over 1,070 restaurants across the country. For more information, please visit aw.ca.

About MS Canada

At MS Canada, we are inspired by the vision of a world free of multiple sclerosis. We focus on support, advocacy and research that will positively impact the lives of people living with, and affected by MS. For over 75 years, we have been a trusted connection for the MS community to valuable resources and programs needed on their unique MS journey. We advocate for policy change that removes barriers and improves the well-being of persons affected by MS in Canada. We invest in life-changing research that will advance treatment and care, enhance well-being, help to understand and halt disease progression, and ultimately prevent MS.

For more information visit mscanada.ca

About multiple sclerosis (MS)

Canada has one of the highest rates of multiple sclerosis (MS) in the world. On average, 12 Canadians are diagnosed every day. MS is a neurological disease of the central nervous system (brain, spinal cord). Most people are diagnosed with MS between the ages of 20 and 49. MS is a continuous disease process that progresses through different stages over time, and everyone experiences it differently as severity, symptoms and response to treatment can vary from one person to the next. The unpredictable, episodic yet progressive nature of MS makes it particularly challenging to maintain an adequate quality of life.

SOURCE A&W Food Services of Canada Inc.

For more information or to request an interview, please contact: Terina Ram, Senior Account Manager, Strategic Objectives, [email protected], 437 913 9183