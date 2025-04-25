A&W's Iconic Teen Burger is only $4.99 from April 28 to May 11

Starting April 28th, Canadians can enjoy a delicious Teen Burger for only $4.99 for a limited time!

VANCOUVER, BC, April 25, 2025 /CNW/ - The A&W Teen Burger, a beloved Canadian Classic, can be enjoyed for only $4.99 from April 28th to May 11th.

A&W has been a Canadian staple for generations since the opening of its first location in Winnipeg, Manitoba in 1956. A key part of A&W's history was the introduction of the iconic Teen Burger in 1961. Today, it remains A&W's most loved burger by Canadians.

The Teen Burger's beloved taste comes from its quality ingredients: the perfectly seasoned juicy grass-fed beef patty raised without hormones or steroids, real cheddar cheese, crisp lettuce, onion, tomato, pickles—and, of course, the iconic Teen sauce.

"The Teen Burger is a tried-and-true Canadian classic. Having been on our menu for over six decades, it's a Canadian Icon that families have built memories around. We're excited for Canadians to come enjoy what we think is Canada's best-tasting burger," says Susan Senecal, President and CEO of A&W Canada.

Priced at $4.99, treating yourself to a Teen Burger has never been tastier! Get one for just $4.99 at your local A&W or by ordering one on the A&W mobile app.

About A&W Canada

A&W is Canada's original burger chain with over 1,070+ restaurants that are proudly Canadian-owned and operated. Home of The Burger Family, we are known for delicious classics like the Teen Burger, hand-battered Onion Rings and A&W Root Beer. You can enjoy our craveworthy burgers, breakfasts and beverages at one of our restaurants across the country. For more information, please visit aw.ca.

SOURCE A&W Food Services of Canada Inc.

For Media Inquiries: Janvi Singh, [email protected], Rethink Communications LP