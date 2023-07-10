A&W's All-New Frozen Lemonade will be your new main beverage squeeze this summer

10 Jul, 2023, 08:00 ET
Lemo-made with real lemon juice, A&W's Frozen Lemonade lineup is available at all A&W Brew Bar® locations across Canada this summer
VANCOUVER, BC, July 10, 2023 /CNW/ - Indulge in a refreshingly elevated twist on a summer classic with A&W Canada's three new mouth-watering and zesty Frozen Lemonades – Classic Frozen Lemonade, Sweet Cream Frozen Lemonade and Strawberry Frozen Lemonade. Now available at A&W Brew Bar locations across Canada for a limited time this summer.
Everything you crave about the classic lemonade summer beverage, now in a delightfully frozen package. These blended treats are made with real fruit and natural cane sugar, giving you the ultimate summer vibe in every sip.
- Classic Frozen Lemonade
A&W Lemonade made with natural cane sugar and natural flavours, blended with ice.
- Sweet Cream Frozen Lemonade
A&W Lemonade made with natural cane sugar and natural flavours, mixed with the rich, creamy addition of sweet cream made with 100% Canadian dairy, blended with ice.
- Strawberry Frozen Lemonade
A&W Lemonade made with natural cane sugar and natural strawberry flavours, blended with ice.
"I'm passionate about using fresh, natural and seasonal ingredients to create unforgettable flavours in our A&W Brew Bar beverages. Our new Frozen Lemonades perfectly capture the essence of summer, with zesty lemon flavour, perfectly balanced sweetness, and a frosty frozen touch. From the indulgent and decadent Lemonade with Sweet Cream to the tangy and tart Classic and Strawberry, A&W's Frozen Lemonades are the quintessential frozen summer beverage," said Karan Suri, Director of Menu Development for A&W Canada.
Get ready to quench your summer thirst with A&W Brew Bar's new Frozen Lemonade lineup, available at Brew Bar locations across Canada for a limited time. Visit aw.ca/brewbar to find your nearest Brew Bar location – sip one quick, they're only here for the summer.
Introducing A&W Brew Bar, your new destination for crave-worthy beverages. Meticulously crafted with premium natural ingredients, each sip of our new Brew Bar lineup takes you on a journey of irresistible taste and refreshment. Featuring frozen and hot and cold espresso-based beverages, there is a Brew Bar beverage for everyone. Find an A&W Brew Bar location near you at https://web.aw.ca/en/brewbar.
SOURCE A&W Food Services of Canada Inc.
For further information: For media inquiries: Jacky Le, [email protected], 604-836-5008
