A&W's All-New Frozen Lemonade will be your new main beverage squeeze this summer

Lemo-made with real lemon juice, A&W's Frozen Lemonade lineup is available at all A&W Brew Bar® locations across Canada this summer

VANCOUVER, BC, July 10, 2023 /CNW/ - Indulge in a refreshingly elevated twist on a summer classic with A&W Canada's three new mouth-watering and zesty Frozen Lemonades – Classic Frozen Lemonade, Sweet Cream Frozen Lemonade and Strawberry Frozen Lemonade. Now available at A&W Brew Bar locations across Canada for a limited time this summer.

Everything you crave about the classic lemonade summer beverage, now in a delightfully frozen package. These blended treats are made with real fruit and natural cane sugar, giving you the ultimate summer vibe in every sip.

Sweet Cream Frozen Lemonade, Classic Frozen Lemonade and Strawberry Frozen Lemonade. (CNW Group/A&W Food Services of Canada Inc.)

Classic Frozen Lemonade

Classic Frozen Lemonade

A&W Lemonade made with natural cane sugar and natural flavours, blended with ice.





Sweet Cream Frozen Lemonade

A&W Lemonade made with natural cane sugar and natural flavours, mixed with the rich, creamy addition of sweet cream made with 100% Canadian dairy, blended with ice.





Strawberry Frozen Lemonade

A&W Lemonade made with natural cane sugar and natural strawberry flavours, blended with ice.

"I'm passionate about using fresh, natural and seasonal ingredients to create unforgettable flavours in our A&W Brew Bar beverages. Our new Frozen Lemonades perfectly capture the essence of summer, with zesty lemon flavour, perfectly balanced sweetness, and a frosty frozen touch. From the indulgent and decadent Lemonade with Sweet Cream to the tangy and tart Classic and Strawberry, A&W's Frozen Lemonades are the quintessential frozen summer beverage," said Karan Suri, Director of Menu Development for A&W Canada.

Get ready to quench your summer thirst with A&W Brew Bar's new Frozen Lemonade lineup, available at Brew Bar locations across Canada for a limited time. Visit aw.ca/brewbar to find your nearest Brew Bar location – sip one quick, they're only here for the summer.

About A&W Brew Bar

Introducing A&W Brew Bar, your new destination for crave-worthy beverages. Meticulously crafted with premium natural ingredients, each sip of our new Brew Bar lineup takes you on a journey of irresistible taste and refreshment. Featuring frozen and hot and cold espresso-based beverages, there is a Brew Bar beverage for everyone. Find an A&W Brew Bar location near you at https://web.aw.ca/en/brewbar .

