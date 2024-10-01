A&W launches $0 delivery* Fridays for October exclusively on the A&W mobile app

Score $0 delivery* every Friday at participating A&W restaurants only. *Other service fees apply.

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 1, 2024 /CNW/ - Staying in on a Friday night with A&W just got even better! A&W Canada is thrilled to announce its new $0 delivery fee offer, available exclusively through the A&W mobile app.

Every Friday in October, enjoy a $0 delivery fee on all your A&W favourites — from the iconic Teen Burger® to crispy Onion Rings and more – when you order through the A&W app. This offer is valid at participating A&W restaurants. Other service fees will apply.

How to Score This Offer All Month Long in October:

Download the A&W Mobile App: Get the A&W mobile app where you can easily order your favourite A&W menu items for pickup or delivery. Enjoy a $0 Delivery Fee Every Friday: Place a delivery order from a participating A&W restaurant on any Friday in October and get a $0 delivery fee at checkout — no minimum purchase necessary!

"Friday nights and cozy meals at home are a beloved ritual for so many Canadians, especially as we enter the fall season," said Thomas Hughes, Senior Director, Digital Consumer at A&W Canada. "We're thrilled to make it even easier to enjoy your A&W favourites on Fridays all October long!"

Download the A&W mobile app and place an order for delivery every Friday throughout October, to take advantage of this offer.

About A&W Canada

A&W is proud to be 100% Canadian-owned and operated, and Canada's original burger chain. Home of the Burger Family, we are known for delicious classics like the Teen Burger®, hand-battered onion rings and A&W Root Beer®. You can enjoy our craveworthy burgers, breakfasts and beverages at one of our 1,000+ restaurants across the country. For more information, please visit aw.ca.

