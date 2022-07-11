A&W is now The Official Burger of the Toronto Blue Jays™

Every season, thousands of Western Canadian fans travel from the Lower Mainland to Seattle for the annual series, which turns the Mariners' ballpark into a de facto home field for the Blue Jays. Allen was spotted in the crowd on Saturday, cheering on the Blue Jays, and mingling with the visiting Blue Jays fans.

"At A&W, we're big baseball fans," said Amanda Wang, Director of National Promotions & Loyalty. "As a Canadian company, we're so excited to support Canada's Team as the 'Official Burger of the Blue Jays."

With this partnership, A&W, Canada's original burger restaurant, strengthens its affiliation with the game of baseball — A&W has been a proud sponsor of the Blue Jays' High-A Minor League affiliate, the Vancouver Canadians since 2006.

"A&W is a natural choice for our burger partner," said David O'Reilly, Director, Partnerships, Toronto Blue Jays. "Our organizations are both focused on making a positive impact in our communities, and we are both well-loved by Canadians from coast-to-coast-to-coast."

After the All-Star Break, A&W will be increasing their behind-home-plate presence at Rogers Centre, and plan to introduce an exciting brand collaboration in-restaurants later this summer.

About A&W Canada

A&W Canada is proud to be a 100% Canadian-owned-and-operated company, and one of the most trusted brands in the country. Long appreciated for serving the best tasting burgers in Canada, we are proud to have high standards when it comes to our food and you can taste it in everything we serve. We became the first national brand to serve beef raised without artificial hormones and steroids back in 2013, and surprised Canadians again in 2019 when we made the switch to grass-fed, grass-finished beef. Guests can enjoy our burgers made with simple, great-tasting ingredients in over 1,000 restaurants across the country. For more information, please visit aw.ca .

