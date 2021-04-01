A&W Food Services of Canada Announces Phased Rollout of A&W Brew BarTM

VANCOUVER, BC, April 1, 2021 /CNW/ - A&W Food Services of Canada Inc. ("A&W" or "Food Services") announced today that it will be enhancing the beverage offerings at its restaurants with the launch of its A&W Brew BarTM. The new offerings will include a variety of frozen beverages as well as hot and cold espresso-based beverages.

The expansion of A&W's beverage line-up reflects Food Services' continued strategic focus on menu innovation and its commitment to offering delicious products made with high-quality, natural ingredients.

The A&W Brew BarTM is now starting to rollout nationally after being tested in A&W restaurants in Victoria, Montreal and Ottawa over the past two years.

"A&W has a rich history of innovating our menu to delight guests, and now we are pleased to announce the national rollout of the A&W Brew BarTM. We believe that this enhanced beverage line-up will provide exciting new ways for our guests to enjoy a meal or snack," said Susan Senecal, President and Chief Executive Officer of Food Services.

ABOUT A&W FOOD SERVICES OF CANADA INC.

With over 1,000 restaurants from Vancouver Island to Newfoundland, A&W is Canada's second largest quick-service hamburger restaurant chain and one of Canada's leading franchisors. Food Services is 100% Canadian owned and over 99% of the restaurants are operated by franchisees. A&W restaurants feature famous trademarked menu items such as The Burger Family®, Chubby Chicken® and A&W Root Beer®. For more information, please visit aw.ca. Find A&W on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and YouTube.

®/TM trademark of A&W Trade Marks Limited Partnership, used under licence.

Certain statements in this press release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws in Canada ("forward-looking information"), including, without limitation, statements regarding enhancing A&W's beverage offerings and the launch of the A&W Brew BarTM. The words "believe", "will", and similar expressions are often intended to identify forward-looking information, although not all forward-looking information contains these identifying words. The forward-looking information is based on assumptions that management considered reasonable at the time it was prepared. Except as required under applicable securities legislation and regulations applicable to Food Services, Food Services does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update this forward-looking information. The forward-looking information is subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results anticipated by the forward-looking information, as a result of the factors discussed in the "Risks and Uncertainties" section in the most recent Report to Unitholders of A&W Revenue Royalties Income Fund (the "Fund") and under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Fund's most recent annual information form, all of which is available under the Fund's profile at www.sedar.com.

