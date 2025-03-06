A&W APPOINTS CATHERINE ANDERSON AS VICE PRESIDENT, DEVELOPMENT

VANCOUVER, BC, March 6, 2025 /CNW/ - A&W Food Services of Canada Inc. (TSX: AW) ("A&W") is pleased to announce the appointment of Catherine Anderson to the role of Vice President, Development, effective March 31, 2025.

Since being called to the bar in 2006, Catherine has held a number of leadership positions in the legal field, most recently serving as A&W's in-house General Counsel and Corporate Secretary, providing invaluable advice and strategic direction to the business.

"Catherine's expertise as an advisor and strategic partner will be key to the continued expansion of the A&W chain across Canada," commented A&W's CEO Susan Senecal. "She is uniquely qualified to lead our experienced team of development executives committed to new restaurant growth and strong industry relationships in an increasingly complex environment. I'm looking forward to this exciting new chapter."

Catherine brings a wealth of experience in franchising and commercial leasing, as well as in legal matters including corporate, commercial, intellectual property, marketing, environmental, privacy law, and risk management. She holds a Bachelor of Business Administration from Simon Fraser University, and a Bachelor of Laws from the University of British Columbia.

Catherine takes over the lead development executive role from Patti Parente whose retirement is effective March 28, 2025 and was previously announced on December 11, 2024.

