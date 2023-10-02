A&W adds irresistibly crispy and craveable new additions to its classic menu, featuring its crunchiest creations yet: The Chicken Crunchers

Joining the burger family line-up and other A&W classics is a trio of crunchtastic chicken sandwiches, available permanently at all A&W locations across Canada.

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 2, 2023 /CNW/ - This is big and crunchy news! For the first time since 2018, A&W Canada is adding a new permanent sandwich to its menu. Joining their roster of A&W classics like the Teen Burger & Onion Rings, meet A&W's new lineup of Chicken Crunchers sandwiches.

You can now visit any A&W location across Canada to savor three new crunchy choices: Nashville Hot Chicken Cruncher™, Chubby Chicken® Cruncher and BLT Chicken Cruncher. Each sandwich overflows with a 5-ounce crispy yet juicy chicken, sandwiched between a toasted brioche-style bun.

A&W’s new lineup of Chicken Crunchers sandwiches (CNW Group/A&W Food Services of Canada Inc.)

Nashville Hot Chicken Cruncher™: Made with super-CRISPY and JUICY breaded chicken with a spicy Nashville glaze, complemented by Chubby mayo and sweet bread and butter pickles, all sandwiched between a perfectly toasted brioche-style bun.





glaze, complemented by Chubby mayo and sweet bread and butter pickles, all sandwiched between a perfectly toasted brioche-style bun. Chubby Chicken ® Cruncher: Big, juicy and oh-so-crunchy chicken meets our special Chubby mayo and layers of crisp whole leaf lettuce. All sandwiched between a perfectly toasted brioche-style bun.





Cruncher: Big, juicy and oh-so-crunchy chicken meets our special Chubby mayo and layers of crisp whole leaf lettuce. All sandwiched between a perfectly toasted brioche-style bun. BLT Chicken Cruncher: Juicy, crunchtastic chicken with bacon, layers of crisp whole leaf lettuce, sliced tomato and a dose of our Chubby mayo, all sandwiched between a perfectly toasted brioche-style bun.

Crafting a new permanent menu item for 1000+ locations across Canada can take time to perfect. When Chicken Crunchers were ready for Canadians to enjoy, A&W tested the lineup in select markets to assess interest. The reactions were overwhelmingly positive, particularly in response to the surprisingly large portion of our crispy and crunchy chicken.

"Throughout my tenure at A&W as Director of Menu Development and Chef, I've passionately pursued crafting a chicken sandwich recipe packed with irresistible flavors that every Canadian's palate can enjoy. Our Chicken Cruncher sandwiches are a testament to this endeavor, featuring succulent and juicy chicken that satisfies every mouthwatering bite," said Karan Suri.

Get your hands on the crunchiest tasting experience with A&W's new Chicken Crunchers lineup available now at all A&W locations across Canada.

