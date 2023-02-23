Italian heritage brand specializing in premium wafer biscuits releases new stats and fun facts about the nation's favourite flavour

TORONTO, Feb. 23, 2023 /CNW/ - Happy Peanut Butter Lover's Day, Canada! On March 1, fans of all ages celebrate their love affair with this beloved treat. To commemorate this occasion, Loacker, the Italian heritage brand known for its delicious wafer biscuits, has released a new line of Peanut Butter treats. The range combines the crunchy, rich delight of spreadable PB into tasty treats which celebrate this homegrown flavour. In fact, the earliest patent for peanut paste can be traced back to a Canadian, Marcellus Gilmore Edison in 1884… the rest is history!

To dig into Canadians' PB palate, Loacker polled* lovers of this storied spread on why it makes them so nutty; nearly all (90%) of us!

Spreading the Love for PB

Canadians agree that peanut butter is happiness in a jar: most of us (71%) feel satisfied when eating peanut butter and for more than a quarter of us (28%), peanut butter makes us feel happy. Some of us are sentimental about the taste, with 15% of us stating it makes us feel nostalgic.

"Canada is a diverse country of different cultures, but one thing is for certain; Peanut Butter has become a quintessential Canadian food staple thanks to its versatility and flavour," says Yvonne Profanter, Head of Communication, Loacker. "Loacker has transformed what many consider 'happiness in a jar' into 'wonder in a wafer'. Canadians are passionate about peanut butter and Loacker loves it too. We're calling on the nation to celebrate National Peanut Butter Lover's Day - or any day - with our delicious range of peanut butter wafers!"

PB Versatility

One of the most convenient and versatile spreads around, peanut butter is enjoyed anywhere, anytime, anyway. The research shows, while nearly half (46%) of Canadians enjoy the taste anytime of day, 37% prefer to eat PB in the morning.

Canadians think peanut butter is the best thing since sliced bread but prefer combining the two! Many Canadians (86%) like to have PB spread on toast and exactly half of us love the classic taste of a PB sandwich. With Loacker's new Peanut Butter range, Canadians no longer have to wait for the toaster to ping before enjoying some tasty, crunchy goodness.

Such is our love for peanut butter, a growing number of Canadians have also embraced PB as an ingredient in smoothies (19%), meat marinades (11%) or even in salad dressings (10%).

Loacker for PB Lovers

While 31% of us would happily eat peanut butter by itself, more of us (almost half the nation at 45%) like to have it as a dessert in wafers, cookies and cakes. Loacker is here to help them celebrate National Peanut Butter Lover's Day with a new range of tasty wafer products containing rich and delicious peanut butter cream. This means you can enjoy the nostalgic, comforting taste of peanut butter on the go, or as a satisfying treat at home.

The Loacker Peanut butter product line is a delicious combination of the brand's traditional wafers, enriched with a pinch of cocoa and a mouth-watering cream filling made with finely ground peanuts. With no added flavorings, colors or preservatives, Loacker's Peanut Butter products have an authentic, 100% natural taste. They include:

Peanut Butter Classic: The ultimate upgrade to peanut butter on toast, Loacker Peanut Butter Classic presents the irresistible combination of three crispy wafers enriched with a pinch of cocoa and two layers of scrumptious peanut butter cream filling. Each bite melts in the mouth and will make every break a truly special moment. (MSRP: $3.99.175g)

Peanut Butter Tortina: If you love a sweet treat, this latest irresistible creation in the Tortina family is the ideal snack. Two round wafers are filled with delicious peanut cream and dipped in chocolate to create a triumph of pleasure. (MSRP: $3.99.126g)

Peanut Butter Quadratini: For the PB connoisseur who wants the irresistible flavour anytime, anywhere, Quadratini fits the bill! These miniature masterpieces layer five thin, crispy wafers enriched with a pinch of cocoa with four layers of delicious peanut butter cream filling. A peanut butter delight for any occasion. (MSRP: $5.99. 250g)

The Loacker Peanut Butter range is available now at grocery stores across Canada.

For more information and inspiration, visit Loacker.ca .

About Loacker

"Che bontà!" means Pure goodness! with every bite, since 1925. For all this time, we have been offering you the pure, natural goodness and pleasure of our magnificent creations. This long confectionary tradition started with Alfons Loacker, who first started making wafers in his little pastry shop in Bolzano. Really not much has changed since then: we now make all our delicacies at 1000 meters above sea level, high up in the mountains in Auna di Sotto and Heinfels, using only carefully selected natural ingredients, with no trace of any added flavours, colours or preservatives, and we pack our specialties fresh out of the oven to preserve their full fragrance. But, to achieve perfection, goodness demands more than this, which is why we are constantly committed to greater social and environmental sustainability. Because, at Loacker, goodness is a choice.

About this Study

These are the findings of a survey conducted by Strategic Objectives, on behalf of Loacker, from January 16-18, 2023 among a nationally representative sample of n=1,515 Canadians, balanced and weighted to census on age, gender, region and education. For comparison purposes only, a sample of this size would yield a margin of error of +/- 2.5 percentage points at a 95% confidence level. The survey was offered in both English and French.

