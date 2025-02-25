Fans are in for sweet surprises during the beloved brand's 100th anniversary year

TORONTO, Feb. 25, 2025 /CNW/ - To celebrate its 100th anniversary, Loacker – the iconic Italian brand famous for its premium wafers, loved by Canadians from coast to coast – is thrilled to announce a collaboration with renowned Canadian bakers Jenna Rae Cakes. This partnership will bring a series of scrumptious surprises to delight fans throughout the brand's milestone year.

Loacker will be kicking off the birthday celebrations in true style with the unveiling of a meticulously assembled one-of-a-kind 4ft tall, 100-layer celebratory cake, designed and made by Jenna Rae Cakes. The partnership is part of Loacker's "goodness is a rebel's choice" platform – joining forces with Jenna Rae Cakes is a tribute and testament to the brand's core values of passion, dedication and rebelling against shortcuts to produce quality, wholesome products. Made with uncompromising quality and craftsmanship, the towering masterpiece will feature locally sourced, high-quality ingredients, making it the perfect centerpiece for a memorable celebration.

Since its founding year in 1925, Loacker has been dedicated to producing the finest wafers made using only the highest quality ingredients and time-honored recipes passed down through generations of expert artisans. From its humble beginnings in Bolzano, to becoming a global brand, Loacker has remained a symbol of quality, passion, dedication and family values steeped in Italian tradition.

"As we honour 100 years of Loacker, we reflect on the journey that has brought us here", said TJ Rooney, President, North America at Loacker. "Since 1925, Loacker's core values to be uncompromising, to always pursue outstanding quality have stood strong. This partnership recognizes the 'pure goodness' that has defined Loacker for a century."

"We've built our company with a focus on celebrations, family and quality, and we believe that celebrating birthdays brings an added touch of sweetness to life" says Jenna Hutchinson, co-owner and founder of Jenna Rae Cakes. "We're excited to celebrate 100 years of Loacker, and we can't wait to share what we've been working on to mark this impressive milestone."

Throughout the year, Loacker will be celebrating its centenary with special anniversary packaging, in addition to activities and events taking place around the world. More details will be announced soon, and fans can stay updated by following Jenna Rae Cakes on Instagram – @JennaRaeCakes.

Nature, quality, and love for things well done become delicious specialties of wafers and chocolate: since 1925, Loacker's goodness has been a rebellious choice. Today, just like a hundred years ago, we bake most of our products up in the mountains, in Auna di Sotto, South Tyrol, and Heinfels, East Tyrol, at over 1,000 meters above sea level. It's not an easy choice, but it's Loacker's rebellious yet good attitude that has transformed it from a pastry shop in Bolzano, founded by Alfons Loacker, into a world-renowned brand whose products delight consumers in over 100 countries. The spirit remains the same: all in the name of goodness, even if it means making difficult choices—100% natural taste and products made following the highest quality standards and modern processes, using only selected ingredients, without added flavorings, colors, or preservatives. Despite its strongly international presence, Loacker follows sustainable business strategies that respect the environment and people. As a family-run company, they optimize resources across all sectors and maintain their commitment to social and environmental issues.

