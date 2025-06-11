88% of Field Service Companies Using AI and New Solutions See Uptime Boost

Geotab Report: AI Already Boosting Uptime and Fix Rates for Field Service Fleets

OAKVILLE, ON, June 11, 2025 /CNW/ - Geotab Inc. ("Geotab"), a global leader in connected vehicle solutions, has released its first 2025 State of Field Service Report, revealing that field service companies are starting to use artificial intelligence (AI) and are already seeing measurable improvements in operational performance, including increased uptime and higher first-time fix rates.

The data shows strong early returns:

93% reported that they have "partially" implemented AI in operations, indicating a formal and growing approach to AI adoption.

88% reported that AI and new technologies are improving asset uptime, reducing service costs and increasing customer experience overall.

75% said AI and technology enhanced first-time fix rates, boosting efficiency.

62% expect AI to transform inventory management within the next year.

"Many field service managers are so focused on meeting daily demands that adopting new technology can feel daunting. But AI does not have to be complicated to make a difference," said Bob Bradley, Vice President, Data Science and AI Engineering, Geotab. "Simple applications, like automatically dispatching the nearest technician, flagging issues before equipment fails, or keeping customers informed in near real time, delivers immediate value. Start with these manageable steps. Once you see the results, expanding AI's role across the operation becomes a natural and rewarding next move."

Field service fleets play a critical role in modern infrastructure, supporting everything from utility repair and telecommunications to HVAC and emergency response. When these fleets experience delays, downtime or inefficiencies, the impact is felt across businesses, homes and public services. Every day, field service fleet managers are under pressure to keep technicians productive, reduce idle time, ensure parts are available, and limit unplanned downtime. These operational hurdles are compounded by rising customer expectations and the need to deliver faster, safer and more sustainable service. AI is emerging as a practical tool to navigate these challenges and improve performance.

"Field service leaders are facing growing demands every day, from keeping technicians productive and reducing downtime to meeting rising customer expectations," said Maureen Azzato, Portfolio Director of Field Service, Geotab. "My suggestion to service leaders is to focus AI on the areas that creates immediate impact, like dispatch efficiency, predictive maintenance or ensuring the right parts are on hand. Those quick wins not only ease daily pressures but also build momentum for broader transformation."

Guided by its commitment to delivering practical AI solutions at scale, Geotab helps fleets of all types transform data into decisions. With access to one of the world's largest connected vehicle datasets and a comprehensive suite of AI-powered tools — including predictive maintenance and safety, intelligent dispatching, and near real-time performance insights — Geotab empowers businesses to improve uptime, streamline operations and deliver greater value to their customers every day.

Learn more about Geotab's AI-powered fleet solutions and download the full report.

