80,000 doors and counting: Unifor members make final election push

TORONTO, Oct. 16, 2019 /CNW/ - Canada's workers head into final push after an extensive federal election campaign, having knocked on more than 80,000 Unifor member's doors.

"This campaign matters deeply to working people. Whether they're volunteering with their union or for a candidate they're passionate about, unionized workers are making their voices heard," said Jerry Dias, Unifor National President. "What we've heard is that members are motivated to not only stop the conservative attacks, but to elect a progressive government that puts workers at the heart of policy."

Unifor member organizers are volunteering in more than 70 ridings across the country. On the doors and over the phone, workers are engaging in deep conversations about the issues at stake in this election.

"Affordability is more than a buzzword to us - it's a reality for families who have felt the squeeze from stagnant wages and conservative cuts," continued Dias. "From health care and pharmacare to making corporations pay their fair share, members are raising their voices, and are pledging to vote."

Following a vote at the union's August Constitutional Convention, Unifor launched its election campaign with a clear goal of preventing a conservative government, and of electing progressive candidates.

To accomplish this, the union launched extensive third-party advertising campaign in addition to the non-partisan membership engagement. The advertising campaign ask voters to consider the cost of a Scheer government. See more at www.costofscheer.ca

