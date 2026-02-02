Successful completion of 30% production capacity increase in 2025

Additional 25% capacity increase planned for 2026

AI, connectivity, observation and security needs fueling strong demand for solar cell technology

MONTREAL, Feb. 2, 2026 /CNW/ - 5N Plus Inc. (TSX: VNP) ("5N+" or the "Company"), a leading global producer of specialty semiconductors and performance materials, today announced plans by its wholly-owned subsidiary, AZUR SPACE Solar Power GmbH ("AZUR"), to expand solar cell production capacity by an additional 25% in 2026. The new capacity, expected to gradually come online starting in the second half of the year, will add to capacity increases of 30% in 2025 and 35% in 2024.

"With the acceleration of AI adoption and the growing appetite for connectivity, our clients are planning ahead and securing products to support future satellite programs and space missions," said Gervais Jacques, CEO of 5N+. "In this dynamic environment, their trust in our capacity to deliver innovative and high-quality advanced devices is reflected in a maxed-out backlog and robust project pipeline that now warrants additional capacity, in line with the disciplined approach that has served us well."

AZUR has a strong track record of expanding operations with limited new investments, taking advantage of available onsite physical space to meet growing demand. With each capacity increase program, the team has also accelerated the process of bringing new equipment and capacity online. Over the past three years, capacity has increased in all AZUR departments, from epitaxy to cell production, assembly and testing. Over the next year, the Company expects to reach its 25% target by investing both in back-end and front-end operations, including through process optimization and additional automation.

"As we enter the year with strong momentum, this positions us well to solidify our leadership, execute on growth initiatives and continue developing the products our customers need," Gervais Jacques added.

About 5N+

5N+ is a leading global producer of specialty semiconductors and performance materials. The Company's ultra‐pure materials often form the core element of its customers' products. These customers rely on 5N+'s products to enable performance and sustainability in their own products. 5N+ deploys a range of proprietary and proven technologies to develop and manufacture its products. The Company's products enable various applications in several key industries, including renewable energy, security, space, pharmaceutical, medical imaging and industrial. Headquartered in Montréal, Québec, 5N+ operates R&D, manufacturing and commercial centers in strategically located facilities around the world including Europe, North America and Asia.

